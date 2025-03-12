Navigating Budget 2025: Use these apps to manage your finances

From budgeting apps to tax calculators, there are apps to help you stay on top of your money in the wake of the latest fiscal announcements.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Thursday announced that Value-added-tax (VAT) will increase by 0.5%. Picture: iStock

With the 2025 budget speech outlining key tax changes for the upcoming year, now is the time to take control of your personal finances.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Thursday announced that Value-Added-Tax (VAT) will increase by 0.5%.

Godongwana said another 0.5% increase will then be introduced next year. This will bring the VAT rate to 16% in 2026.

VAT Hike

The first VAT increase will take effect on 1 May this year and the second on 1 April 2026

The VAT hike is likely to have a huge impact on already struggling consumers who are battling to make ends meet in a difficult economic climate

From budgeting apps to tax calculators, technology company TCL has recommended some web resources and Android apps to help you stay on top of your money in the wake of the latest fiscal announcements.

ChatGPT

The conversational artificial intelligence (AI) app can help demystify tax and personal finance for you. Want to understand the difference between the snowball vs. avalanche methods of debt repayment?

Need a step-by-step guide to filing your tax? Seeking help in financial goal setting? Ask ChatGPT what it thinks, but also verify the info with a tax or financial advisor.

EasyEquities

One of South Africa’s most popular personal financing apps makes it a snap to invest in stocks and ETFs. It’s affordable and simple, helping you to track your investment portfolio with a detailed account overview and personalised reporting.

You can set up a recurring investment to contribute to your investment monthly, quarterly, or annually.

Nolands SA Tax App

From budget highlights and tax guides, tax calendars and logbooks, the Nolands TaxApp aims to be a one-stop app for all your South African tax information.

QuickBooks

If you’re self-employed or run a side hustle, QuickBooks will make it easier to organise your accounting and understand your income and expenses.

It can also help you create and send professional invoices and quotes from anywhere. Take photos of your slips and attach them to business expenses to be better prepared for tax time.

Sars mobile eFiling

The official South African Revenue Service (Sars) eFiling App allows taxpayers to complete and submit their annual Income Tax Returns quickly and easily on their smartphones or tablets.

The Sars eFiling App brings simple, convenient, easy, and secure eFiling to the palm of your hand; anytime, anywhere.

Spendee

Spendee is a free budget app and expense tracker loved by nearly three million users worldwide. Track your expenses, optimise your budget, and gain full control over your finances.

Seeing all your financial habits in one place helps you stay on track, reach your savings goals, and be more mindful of your spending.

TaxTim Logbook

Keeping your SARS travel logbook can be a headache. TaxTim’s online solution helps you keep your vehicle logbook up to date with one-click simplicity.

Your electronic logbook is backed up safely in the cloud, allowing you to track your business mileage easily to report to SARS when you file your tax return.

TaxTim calculator

A simple online calculator that helps you understand how the latest tax announcements will affect your take-home pay.

Vault22

Use this app (formerly 22seven) to link your bank accounts, credit and store cards, investments, loans and rewards and get a complete picture of your wealth and spending.

Personalised Nudges offer helpful learnings and observations about your spending compared to others like you. Discover new ways to optimise your financial habits.

YNAB

YNAB shows you how to give every rand a job, so your money is working toward your priorities and values, your wants and needs, your work and your play.

Up to six people can share budgets on one YNAB subscription, simplifying sharing finances with a partner. Use it to plan and manage loans.

