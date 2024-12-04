Gauteng residents getting more free WiFi hotspots

The Gauteng government said more areas will get access to free WiFi hotspots. Picture: iStock

The Gauteng government has announced the expansion of its Provincial Network WiFi project, saying residents will now get greater access to free internet.

The province’s e-government department, which is responsible for digital infrastructure in public institutions, this week unveiled 30 more sites connected with free Wi-Fi.

The launch event is scheduled for Thursday at Daveyton Main Clinic and Lesiba Secondary School in the East Rand, marking the first two locations in this expansion.

Hotpots

The new hotspots will benefit schools, libraries, clinics, hospitals, and community centres, providing free internet access to both the public and institutions.

Since the launch of the WiFi project in 2014, more than 1 200 sites across Gauteng have been connected. The provincial government said by the end of the 2024/2025 financial year, 353 sites are expected to be provided with a wide-area network (WAN) and 250 sites will be turned into WiFi hotspots.

Broadband connectivity

In October, Communications Minister Solly Malatsi initiated plans to expand broadband connectivity across South Africa.

The country has been stuck in a rut over the limited internet connectivity in rural areas, digital skills, technology and cheaper data prices.

Malatsi intends to issue a policy direction to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) in terms of section 3(2) of the Electronic Communications Act, to clarify his department’s position on the recognition of equity equivalent programmes, for urgent consideration.

The minister said the initiative aims to significantly expand access to broadband connectivity to poor South Africans and people living in remote parts of the country.

“Giving millions of South Africans access to broadband would therefore constitute one of the biggest empowerment programmes the South African government has ever undertaken,” he said.

