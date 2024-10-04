Malatsi initiates bold plan to expand broadband connectivity across SA

The country has been stuck in a rut over the limited internet connectivity in rural areas and challenges with digital skills and cheaper data prices.

Communications Minister Solly Malatsi has initiated bold plans to expand broadband connectivity across South Africa.

The country has been stuck in a rut over the limited internet connectivity in rural areas, digital skills, technology and cheaper data prices.

There is optimism that Malatsi’s ambitions may propel the country into the digital age.

He intends to issue a policy direction to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) in terms of section 3(2) of the Electronic Communications Act, to clarify his department’s position on the recognition of equity equivalent programs, for urgent consideration.

Broadband expansion

The minister said the initiative aims to significantly expand access to broadband connectivity to poor South Africans and people living in remote parts of the country.

“Broadband access makes it easier for people to start businesses, grow businesses, seek employment, work remotely, and market goods and services.

“Giving millions of South Africans access to broadband would therefore constitute one of the biggest empowerment programmes the South African government has ever undertaken,” he said.

Malatsi said there are two parts to the initiative, the first of which is to lower regulatory hurdles to investment in cheap, reliable broadband.

“Second, we need to lower the price of the smart devices needed to use 4G and 5G data.”

‘Game changer’

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen welcomed Malatsi’s bold initiative.

“This is more than just a policy announcement; it’s a beacon of hope for millions of our fellow citizens who have long been left behind in the digital age.”

“Imagine the transformative power of affordable, fast, and reliable internet for every South African. Research shows that every 10% increase in broadband penetration can drive a remarkable 1.21% growth in GDP (gross domestic product ). This connectivity isn’t just a statistic – it’s a lifeline that empowers people to start businesses, find jobs, and unlock new opportunities,” Steenhuisen said.

He said Malatsi’s initiative is a game-changer, focusing on critical aspects.

Regulatory Reform

“Let’s tear down the barriers that prevent innovative service providers, like Starlink, from entering our market. We must welcome new ideas that can bring affordable broadband to every corner of our nation” said Steenhuisen.

Affordable smart devices

“We must also tackle the high costs of smart devices, which are essential for accessing the internet. When we make these tools affordable, we unlock the digital world for all,” Steenhuisen added.

After consultation with ICASA, the proposed policy direction will be published for comment as per section 3(5) of the Act.

