Huawei’s new Nova Y72 packs the X button for easier navigation

The entry level Y72 smartphone was launched in South Africa earlier this month with a focus very much on battery performance.

Following the recent launch of the Huawei Nova Y72, the Chinese company said the X Button on the device makes navigating to certain functions easier.

The mobile phone has been fitted with a massive 6,000mAh battery, making it one of the larger options you can find on a smartphone with a recommended to retail for R4,999.

Huawei said the Y72 can muster up to 31 hours of video playback, or 80 hours of music playback, or 30 hours of continuous calls, or even 25 hours of web browsing.

The Nova Y72 supports 22.5W fast charging, but there is no indication of how long it takes to reach a full charge from 0 percent.

X Button

The X Button is punted by Huawei as a convenient way to navigate the smartphone.

Found on the left-hand side of the phone and integrated into the phone’s interface, the button offers a way to engage with the phone. With a single click, the button organises frequently -used apps into a convenient and quick custom menu of the user’s most preferred apps, streamlining access.

From here, users can customise this menu for easy access to apps and assign two preferred apps that can be accessed through a double click and click-and-hold function for immediate app access.

Other features

The double-click or click and long-press actions will then quickly launch key applications such as the camera, flashlight, or frequently used applications the user wants access to, including entertainment, navigation, banking apps or even an emergency contact.

There’s no indication of whether this button can be remapped to facilitate other functions.

Other features of the device includes 6.75-inch large display, complemented by a 50MP camera supporting Super Night Mode and AI Snapshot. With 128GB of storage, the Y72 provides ample space for all your needs while running on its EMUI 12 operating system.

