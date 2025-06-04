Icasa seizes Starlink satellite-internet equipment in South Africa [VIDEO]

South Africans have found ways around the current restrictions by registering the kit and services in neighbouring countries.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) says Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been operating its Starlink satellite internet service illegally in the country, and that it has recently confiscated equipment belonging to the company.

Starlink has returned to the spotlight in the country following a policy directive from Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi, which aims to pave the way for the satellite internet service’s legal entry into the South African market.

Talks on launching Starlink in South Africa stalled earlier this year after Musk and US President Donald Trump ramped up public rhetoric against policies such as BEE laws, which mandate that foreign-owned telecoms companies allocate at least 30% of local equity to historically disadvantaged groups, primarily black South Africans.

Musk claimed Starlink was barred from operating in South Africa because he is not black, an allegation South African officials refuted.

However, some South Africans have found ways around the current restrictions by registering the kit and services in other nearby nations, such as Lesotho, which allows the service, and then using the roaming option to access it in their home country.

Icasa chairperson, Mothibi Ramusi, told Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday that they had conducted an investigation in the Northern Cape and had written to SpaceX to confirm that its services were being used in South Africa.

“Upon hearing all these issues, we actually went out on an investigation in the Northern Cape. We confiscated equipment which related to SpaceX, the company that owns Starlink.

“Anyone found in this country providing a service without the required authority, it’s illegal. So, this company, IcasaSePush, has been providing equipment, and obviously, they have a commercial agreement with SpaceX,” said Ramusi.

Ramusi added that Icasa has written to SpaceX on 21 May 2025 to get confirmation regarding claims that people were using Starlink illegally in South Africa.

“SpaceX has since responded, and I must say that the response worried me as well as a chair[person], because whilst they recognise that operating in a country without proper permits, is not permissible the company IcasaSePush, they (SpaceX) indicated to us as an authority that they’ve now instructed them to seize operating or even distributing any equipment that is aligned to their business, especially in this country”.

With its wide coverage and increasing affordability, Starlink offers an opportunity to bridge the connectivity gap in rural areas while also appealing to urban users.

Starlink operates thousands of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites to provide high-speed internet globally.

