Musk remark on not bringing Starlink to SA because he’s not ‘black’ dismissed [VIDEO]

It’s ironic that Musk would make claims of not being able to bring Starlink to South Africa after meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

South Africa’s head of diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, has dismissed claims that South African-born Elon Musk’s satellite internet constellation Starlink is not allowed to operate in South Africa because he is black.

Musk shared a post on his X platform about not being able to operate in this country because of his skin colour in reaction to a conversation between South African billionaire Robert Hersov and social media show host Mario Nawfal on Friday.

Rob Hersov

Hersov is no stranger to controversy. Last year, during the BizNews conference, he described President Cyril Ramaphosa as a “disgrace, disappointment and embarrassment” to the country, and that he should resign immediately.

In the interview with Nawfal, Hersov echoes the stale sentiment of 140 race-based laws in South Africa, and the Expropriation Act that was signed by Ramaphosa.

“There’s been endless laws, anti-white, boiling us like a frog in a bowl. And all I can say is thank you, America, and thank you, Donald Trump, for taking notice because we are on the edge of the socialist abyss.”

Musk’s not black dismissed

Musk reacted to Hersov’s anti-white sentiments.

“Starlink is not allowed to operate in South Africa because I’m not black.”

However, Monyela dismissed Musk’s claims.

“Sir, that’s NOT true, and you know it! It’s got nothing to do with your skin colour. Starlink is welcome to operate in ZA [South Africa], provided there’s compliance with local laws. This is a global international trade and investment principle.

“There are over 600 USA companies investing and operating in South Africa…all complying and thriving! Microsoft just announced additional investments yesterday,” Monyela said.

Microsoft

Microsoft announced plans to spend R5.4 billion by the end of 2027 to expand its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in South Africa to meet the growing demand for Microsoft Azure services in the region.

This investment builds on the company’s R20.4 billion investment over the past three years to establish the nation’s first enterprise-grade data centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Ramaphosa meets Musk

It’s ironic that Musk would make claims of not being able to bring Starlink to South Africa.

This after Ramaphosa met with Musk at the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September2024 .

According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa and the Tesla owner discussed investment opportunities in South Africa.

The meeting came amid reports that Starlink may soon become available in South Africa.

Starlink

Speculation had been rife that Starlink was not yet available in South Africa due to the country’s BEE regulations. However, Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) chairperson Mothibi Ramusi said that Icasa had yet to receive a formal application from Starlink to operate in the country.

“[We] indicated previously that Starlink does not hold any licence issued by the authority to provide electronic communications, electronic communications network or broadcasting services in South Africa.”

Getting SA connected

Last year, Communications Minister Solly Malatsi did not elaborate on Musk’s Starlink satellite service, he told The Citizen, at the Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town, getting South Africa connected requires a “mixed tech” approach.

“Whether it be fibre, through broadband connectivity, or the current debate that is everywhere else in the world about how low-orbit satellites can play a role in this space that we are in.”

Starlink internet service is said to be a true paradigm shift in the world of connectivity.

Starlink provides fast and steady internet to almost everyone worldwide using its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. This is a big deal for rural areas, where it has been hard to get good internet because there are not many people around.

