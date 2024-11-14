‘Infinite possibilities’, new era for stargazing with Wits Digital Dome [VIDEO]

The Wits Anglo American Digital Dome, built at a cost of R90 million, gives visitors an immersive experience.

Wits Digital Dome has been described as “a place of infinite possibilities”. Picture: Wits University

A new era for stargazing and science has launched in the City of Johannesburg as Wits University reimagined the iconic digital dome and planetarium.

The iconic Johannesburg Planetarium has been transformed into the Wits Anglo American Digital Dome, marking a new chapter for science, humanities and education in South Africa.

When does it open to the public?

The Wits Anglo American Digital Dome will enter a pilot phase from November to the end of January 2025 and is expected to open its doors to the broader public in February 2025.

The first shows to be viewed in the Digital Dome include a set of six full dome shows, donated by the American Museum of National History.

“Infinite possibilities”

Described as “a place of infinite possibilities”, the dome, built at a cost of R90 million, “will forever change how South Africans teach, research, and engage with science, technology, business, sport, the humanities and the arts, in a multidisciplinary facility”.

Professor Zeblon Vilakazi (FRS), Vice-Chancellor and Principal of Wits University said for the past 64 years, the Planetarium has “entertained, inspired and educated millions of visitors from Gauteng and beyond.”

“Personally, I visited the old Planetarium in 1981 at the height of apartheid. It left a huge and indelible mark on me, and I believe that it played a key role in igniting a scientific spark that led to me becoming a nuclear physicist.

“Through the Wits Anglo American Digital Dome, we hope to continue inspiring people from various disciplines including those working in climate modelling, artificial intelligence and the digital arts,” Vilikazi said.

Experiences

The new Wits Anglo Digital Dome offers a 360° immersive experience for visitors of all ages, with a variety of shows for young and old.

It will also serve as a modern teaching venue and a collaborative research space where scientists and students can visualise their work – be it in big data, astrophysics, the digital arts, artificial medicine, microbiology, or precision medicine.

First completed in 1960, the old Planetarium was the first full-sized Planetarium in Africa.

The new Digital Dome is the largest of its kind in the southern hemisphere, made possible through an investment of R90 million from Anglo American and Wits University.

Investment

Chief Executive of Anglo American of Duncan Wanblad said the company saw investment in tertiary education as “vital for advancing knowledge, driving innovation, and boosting economic growth.”

“Universities are hubs of research and development, producing skilled professionals who tackle global challenges and push technological and scientific boundaries.

“Infrastructure like the Digital Dome enable this progress, providing students with specialised skills, enhancing job prospects and earning potential while contributing to broader societal and economic transformation.”

What’s new?

The original Zeiss projector has been replaced by 10 brand new digital projectors to render an 8K full dome resolution. Each projector has its own image generator, which is controlled by a master computer.

The sound in the Digital Dome has also been upgraded to an 8.2 audio system.

The refurbished facility includes a new digital projection and sound systems and auditorium seating, with the possible future creation of a Science and Technology Exploratorium.

A new north wing expansion houses operational offices, exhibition areas, and specialised spaces for Digital Dome show planning and design.

“We have created a high-tech 360 immersive experience,” said Dr Moumita Aich, the Head of the Wits Anglo American Digital Dome.

“Visitors, students and researchers will enjoy an immersive experience and will feel as if they are part of the shows – whether they are gliding through the middle of the International Space Station or following a herd of wildebeest through the migrations in the Serengeti.”

What’s next?

Phase 3 of the project entails building a wing which will house studios and look towards developing content locally in conjunction with the Wits School of Arts, Digital Arts, the Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, and other partners.

It will also link to Wits’ new AI Institute that will be launched on 19 November in the Digital Dome.