Lenasia SDC customers owe City Power R851m in unpaid electricity

The Lenasia SDC is facing a significant arrears issue, with one of the lowest customer compliance rates.

City Power conducted a targeted revenue collection operation at the Lenasia Service Delivery Centre (SDC), cutting off power to ten businesses and large power users (LPUs) with outstanding collective debts of R60 million.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said Thursday’s operation is part of an ongoing effort to address the increasing problem of unpaid electricity bills and non-compliance in the area.

Millions owed

“The Lenasia SDC is facing a significant arrears issue, with customers owing a total of R851 million. This area has one of the lowest compliance rates, and City Power is deeply concerned by the increasing number of businesses and LPUs that continue to use electricity without settling their bills, despite their ability to pay,” said Mangena.

Mangena said the Lenasia SDC disconnected the Soweto Hotel in Kliptown, along with several nearby businesses and individuals for non-payment.

“Among the defaulters disconnected today was a well-known petrol station in Eldorado Park, which has accumulated a debt of R3 million. Despite repeated requests for payment arrangements, the station failed to address its outstanding balance.

“A second petrol station, owing R7.9 million, was also cut off, and our technicians discovered that the station had illegally reconnected itself. In response, a Level 3 disconnection was carried out, and the business will be penalised for this illegal action,” Mangena said.

Mortuary

Mangena said other businesses disconnected during the operation include a mortuary in Nancefield with an outstanding bill of R8.2 million, a shopping centre in Lenasia Extension 1 owing R3.7 million, and accommodation flats with a debt of R1.5 million.

“One of these properties had also illegally reconnected their power, and their connections were removed as part of the operation.

“City Power urges all customers, both residential and commercial, to make timely payments and engage with the utility if they are facing financial difficulties. Failure to do so may result in disconnections, as was the case with a residential customer who owes R2.5 million and whose power supply was cut off today,” Mangena said.

No payment

To tackle non-payment more effectively, City Power has intensified its revenue collection strategy, with two outreach operations per quarter at each Service Delivery Centre.

City Power said these major cut-off operations are carried out weekly, helping to “reduce the level of arrears and ensure that customers fulfil their financial obligations.”

