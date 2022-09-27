Your iPhone not overpriced enough? Caviar added some rock for $10k

Faizel Patel

If you thought paying R28 000 for the new iPhone 14 Pro is expensive, then think again.

Caviar jewellers has given Apple’s latest gadget a makeover, with the most expensive design costing a whopping $10 000 (R180 000).

The luxury brand specialising in premium smartphone modifications and top-notch accessories split a 4.5-billion-year-old meteorite and repainted the iPhone 14 Pro in deeper purple for their new collection.

Unity

The new Caviar customisation of the iPhone 14 Pro is called Unity.

Caviar said its experts procured the rarest materials, including fragments of the authentic meteorite Muonionalusta – one of the most ancient known to science (4.5653 ± 0.0001 billion years).

“Unity fully reflects the company’s credo: bring advanced technologies and luxury design together. Each smartphone in this series has a unique pattern with vertical lines pointing upwards that demonstrate the objective of the company and its admirers to strive for perfection.”

Deeper Purple

The most striking model of the collection – Deeper Purple – is a redesign of the new iPhone 14 Pro by Caviar.

Caviar said the deep purple colour of the smartphone is reinforced by black carbon inserts that are often used in the decoration of premium sports cars.

“Its unique style combines truly royal luxury with a discreet look. Deeper Purple by Caviar is an ode to the purple colour that elevates the concept of iPhone design to the absolute.”

Black

Caviar’s redesign of Apple’s Space Black body was created included a cosmic design called Black Meteorite.

Along with leather, titanium, and gold plating, the Black Meteorite is inset with solid meteor plates. Each of them has its unique pattern that was forming in outer space for millions of years.

“An even more luxurious version of the cosmic iPhone with the use of gold coating is Golden Meteorite, which received the status of the most expensive smartphone in the Unity line,” Caviar said.

Gold

Another design in the Unity collection is called Purple Gold, because Caviar artists recreated the colour effect of a very rare kind of gold – purple.

“This was achieved by combining a 24-carat gold coating, natural python leather in purple, and titanium with purple coating. It can be referred to as a bright and luxurious version of the base iPhone 14 Pro with a golden body.”

Silver

For those who prefer moderation in everything, Caviar created Dark Silver – a practical smartphone with titanium inserts based on the silver iPhone 14 Pro.

The prices of the Unity smartphones range from $7,470 (R134 400) for Dark Silver 128Gb to $ 9 700 (R174 530) for the most expensive modification – the iPhone 14 Pro Max Golden Meteorite 1Tb.

