I got an Apple iPhone 14 Pro and didn’t have to sell a kidney

I got an Apple iPhone 14 Pro and did not have to sell any body parts to get it.

Earlier this month, I wrote a story about why I would not be getting the new iPhone 14 after the shocking South African pricing was revealed.

Cost

The new iPhone 14 Pro Max costs a whopping R28 399 with 128GB storage, compared to the R23 699 of the iPhone 13 Pro Max last year.

That is a lot of money for a phone that really has not changed much, albeit the Dynamic Island feature, and if you are a person who likes your big phones with more memory, than the 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max will set you back R41 499.

But I thought long and hard, and wondered how I could get Apple’s latest flagship without digging my pockets or the couches for spare change, because it was going to take a heap of cash to get the shiny new smartphone.

So basically, I got the iPhone 14 Pro, I did not go for the Max model as it seemed a bit too big, for just R10 000.

Trade-in

Now, before you go running off to buy one, read about how I got it for the price of a mid-range smartphone, of another brand.

You see, the iStore in South Africa and Apple stores worldwide have a trade-in programme, and if you got the previous model of the late Steve Jobs gadget, the iPhone 12 Pro Max or 13 Pro Max, then you can score, something Manchester United do not do frequently in their matches.

To get the new iPhone 14 Pro, I traded my wife’s iPhone 12 Pro Max in and got about 16k for it. But I must admit, our phones are always immaculate with no scratches nor any damages.

The price of the new iPhone 14 Pro is 26k and if you do the math, that leaves you with a brand-new phone for just R10 000.

Now obviously, high spec’d iPhones are more likely to get better trade-in values then older or lower spec’d models, but you get the general idea.

In that way, I did not have to sell any kidney’s or even my liver to get the iPhone. So, if you have an iPhone that you are currently using, check the trade-in value on line and perhaps you can also be flaunting the new Apple device, at least until next year.

