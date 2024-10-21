LinkedIn SA under fire over personal data to train AI models

The SA Artificial Intelligence Association said LinkedIn’s use of users’ personal information to train its generative AI models does not meet the conditions for lawful processing

The South African Artificial Intelligence Association (SAAIA) has made a submission to the Information Regulator of South Africa around the use of data to train AI models for the LinkedIn platform, without acquiring users’ prior consent.

This comes after the world’s biggest business and employment-focused social media platform started using South African users’ personal information to train its generative artificial intelligence (AI) models.

LinkedIn which recently updated its data usage policy about the use of user data to train AI models raised concerns regarding user privacy and data security, particularly in relation to personal information

Responsible AI

The SAAIA, which was launched in June last year, said it seeks to encourage stakeholders to adopt responsible AI for commercial and societal beneﬁt of the citizens of South Africa

Dr Nick Bradshaw, the founder of SAAIA said the race to build new AI products and services is a global one but its impacts can also be local.

“We have been monitoring the breakneck speed of AI innovation as vendors and investors are spending huge sums of money to bring these new offerings to market, and while doing so, we are assessing if this is being done in a responsible manner.

“To this end, we feel it’s important that individuals and nation states must not be disadvantaged in both the short and long term, especially when it comes to how our personal data is being used to train the next generation of AI-powered platforms and applications,” Bradshaw said.

ALSO READ: AI could be a game changer for South Africa, says Malatsi

Complaint

SAAIA Advisory Board member Nathan-Ross Adams, who heads up regulatory affairs and was principally involved in drafting the submission to the regulator, said they want to protect South Africans’ personal information.

“LinkedIn’s use of South African users’ personal information to train its generative AI models does not meet the conditions for lawful processing under Chapter 3 of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

“Their conduct likely constitutes interference with personal information as outlined in section 73 of POPIA and even the significant public interest, requires investigation from the Information Regulator.”

Adams added this is more than just a legal matter.

“It’s about protecting the rights of individuals in an age where data is currency. SAAIA’s mission is to ensure that as AI grows more powerful, it also grows more accountable.”

Feedback

Bradshaw said the SAAIA’s mission is to engage society in this debate, be they citizens or governments, AI novices or AI experts.

“No one should be left behind in the race to embrace AI. It is of vital importance that the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence should have at their heart the principles of responsible AI and don’t just benefit a select few.”

Bradshaw said they are waiting for the feedback from the regulator on the LinkedIn matter.

ALSO READ: Google trends reveal South Africans keen to grow AI skills