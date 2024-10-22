TikTok claiming matric caught using AI just a hoax

A TikTok account posted a parody video just hours after matrics had written an English exam where AI was a topic of discussion.

The use of technology may be a concern during exam season, but so are amusing TikTokers.

A parody account jumped on the matric exam bandwagon, posting a video claiming a matriculant was caught using artificial intelligence (AI) to answer an English exam question.

Those unfamiliar with TikTok may not be aware of the parody account, which lampoons the education sector using deadpan satire.

The Golden Gates High

Run by a ‘Mrs August’, the creator is the principal of the fictitious The Golden Gates High School operating out of the Western Cape.

In her latest video posted on Monday, Mrs August states with alarm that while invigilating, her colleagues found a pupil using AI to answer their English creative writing exam.

Matrics wrote English papers on Monday, with comments on the post noting how it was an apt joke, considering AI was a topic of one of the exam questions.

Parents and learners outside of the Western Cape may not be aware of all the province’s schools, and the Department of Education confirmed they were aware of the account.

“This is a fake school. Unfortunately, the implications of such accounts are damaging,” Western Cape education spokesperson Bronagh Hammond told The Citizen.

“We do our utmost to ensure the integrity of the NSC [National Senior Certificate] examinations. Posting videos such as this questions the integrity of these exams and creates doubt in our abilities to administer them fairly.

“It can also create panic. NSC candidates are already stressed and don’t need to start stressing about having to do rewrites based on fake news.

“Regardless of any subsequent videos explaining that it is a parody, the damage is already done, and the video spread widely. It is extremely disappointing. We will address it with the individual concerned,” Hammond concluded.

Unisa AI allegations

Meanwhile, the University of South Africa (Unisa) recently stated its approach toward the use if AI tools by students.

Unisa are finalising their AI policy but will be implementing a compulsory course on academic integrity in 2025.

As part of securing the institution’s academic integrity, Unisa said it implements student disciplinary procedures before conducting examinations and assessments.