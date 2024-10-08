AI could be a game changer for South Africa, says Malatsi

'Across all sectors, there is a determination to make sure that it is not manipulated to infringe on basic human rights,' says the minister on AI.

Communications Minister Solly Malatsi said artificial intelligence (AI) could be a game changer for South Africa.

He made the remarks during an interview with 702 on Tuesday.

The opportunities inherent in the use of AI in Africa can be viewed from several perspectives, including the role it will play in bringing cutting-edge healthcare to more people, especially those who previously did not have access to these.

AI’s role also extends to advancing food security; and addressing environmental and climate-related challenges affecting agricultural productivity and livelihoods and the potential to help power economic growth.

SA must catch-up

Malatsi told 702, that AI is unavoidable and South Africa should not be lagging.

“It’s unavoidable in terms of AI just in terms of the global impact it’s making and also the fact that this is where the presence of technology is and I think we need to embrace it.

“South Africa has two AI hubs that the Department of Communication and Digital Technologies, in partnership with the University of Pretoria and the University of Johannesburg we have opened so that we are not left behind by the forerunners in this race in leveraging the power of AI to make life better for everyone,” Malatsi said.

ALSO READ: Malatsi initiates bold plan to expand broadband connectivity across SA

Ethical AI use

Malati said the key issue is the ethical use of artificial intelligence.

“Across all sectors, there is a determination to make sure that it is not manipulated to infringe on basic human rights, invasion of privacy and all other negativities that are associated with misinformation and fake news.”

However, key thinkers like Yuval Noah Harari argue that it is mankind’s unique capacity for abstract thought as humans that has led to our dominance and for the first time we are creating a technology that is already making decisions independently and improving itself and dominating our lives without asking for permission.

Malatsi said there have been several debates on how best to leverage AI.

“There is always an emphasis about how do we counterbalance it with its ethical use. At the recent G2O, ministers of communication took a declaration that we as government leaders, we need to ensure that in our policy making and regulation, there is an emphasis on the protection of privacy and human rights and also that you don’t close the gap for the human element.”

AI overcomes challenges

Alex Okosi, managing director at Google South Africa said that while global progress has been slow in many areas, AI presents a unique opportunity for African nations to overcome challenges and achieve their goals.

“AI isn’t just another technology; it is an enabler, reducing the barriers that stand in the way of realising Africa’s potential. There’s been a lot of talk about the fundamental importance of skills like STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and coding, which create a vital foundation for understanding the digital world.”

Okosi said a multi-faceted approach is required for Africa to catch up in the global AI race.

“This involves not only investment in infrastructure and education but also cultivating a culture of learning, innovation and entrepreneurship amongst the civil service who are core to the transformation of the continent.

Governments should work toward creating clear policies and regulatory frameworks that encourage AI innovation while ensuring ethical standards and data privacy,” Okosi said.

Africa’s journey

Okosi said Africa’s AI journey does not have to be travelled alone.

“Collaborative efforts between African countries can accelerate the adoption of AI across the continent. Regional and local organisations, for example, could play a role in coordinating AI strategies across African countries, sharing best practices, and facilitating cross-border AI projects.

Okosi said Africa must also continue to build partnerships with global tech leaders and AI pioneers that can provide African innovators with access to the latest AI research, technologies, and expertise.

ALSO READ: Google trends reveal South Africans keen to grow AI skills