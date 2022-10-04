Microsoft announces release and availability of Windows 11 update

Faizel Patel

If you have a Windows computer, you will be glad to know that Microsoft has announced the release and availability of the Windows 11 2022 update, the first major update to Windows 11 since the operating system launched last year.

Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay announced the updates.

Panay said Windows is a key component of how more than a billion people connect, learn, play and work.

With the Windows 11 2022 Update, Microsoft is focusing on innovation in a few key areas:

Making the PC easier and safer to use for everyone

To anticipate users’ needs and to save time, this release includes updates to the Start Menu, more accurate searches, Quick Settings, Widgets board improvements, and more.

New accessibility features include System Wide live captions to automatically generate captions from any form of audio content on Windows 11, voice access (preview) that allows you to control your PC and author text using only your voice, and Natural Voices for Narrator that mirrors natural speech more closely, creating pleasanter-sounding audio to assist in reading or browsing the web.

Empower people to be more productive

With enhancements to Snap layouts, new Focus sessions, Do Not Disturb and performance and battery optimisations, the Windows 11 2022 Update will allow users be more productive.

Making Windows the best place to connect, create and play

Microsoft said the Windows 11 2022 update has Windows Studio Effects to improve video and audio calls, updates to the Microsoft Store experience, additional gaming features, and more.

“This update will enhance the Microsoft Store experience, including a Microsoft Store Ads pilot for developers and expansion of the Amazon Appstore in international markets, bringing over 20,000 Android apps and games to customers.”

“Game Pass is built right into Windows 11 through the Xbox app, where players can access hundreds of high-quality PC games,” Microsoft said.

Microsoft said with a new Controller bar, optimisations for windowed games, and new HDR calibration options, users wlll now have more gaming features than ever before on PCs running Windows 11.

Delivering added security, management, and flexibility to the workplace

Microsoft said to meet the needs of increasingly complex landscapes, the new Windows 11 2022 update delivers critically important new security features and new management tools for increased IT efficiency.

“Microsoft Defender SmartScreen will help identify when a user enters their credentials into a malicious application and alert them. Smart App Control prevents untrusted or unsigned applications, script files, and malicious macros from running on Windows 11,” Microsoft said.

How to get the update

Microsoft said the measured and phased rollout will offer the update via Windows update when data shows that your device is ready.

