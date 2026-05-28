News

Home » News

BMA intercepts truck travelling from Malawi with nearly R1bn drug consignment at Beitbridge

Picture of Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Deputy News Editor

3 minute read

28 May 2026

08:19 am

RELATED ARTICLES

South Africa is also grappling with the movement of undocumented foreign nationals from neighbouring countries into the country.

BMA intercept truck travelling from Malawi with nearly R1bn drug consignment at Beitbridge

Picture: Border Management Authority

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Law enforcement officials intercepted a truck said to have been travelling from Malawi into South Africa with a drug consignment worth nearly R1 billion on Tuesday.

During a stop-and-search operation at Beitbridge, the truck was subjected to a non-intrusive inspection through the cargo scanner, during which suspicious substances were detected.

This prompted officials to conduct a physical search of the truck, which lasted approximately 8 hours, the BMA said on Wednesday. During the operation, officials discovered a substance identified as methaqualone (ABBA), commonly used in the manufacturing of Mandrax.

The South African Police Service (Saps) K-9 Unit and the Hawks were immediately activated to assist with processing the crime scene and further investigations. They confirmed that the truck was loaded with approximately 713 000 grams of the substance. The estimated street value of the consignment is R998 200 000.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the substance’s intended destination and whether the syndicate is part of a broader transnational criminal network operating within the region or globally.

Three suspects were arrested during the operation and are currently detained at the Musina Police Station. They are expected to appear in court soon on charges relating to drug trafficking and contravention of South African laws.

“This interception sends a strong message that South Africa’s borders are not a safe passage for organised criminal activities. The BMA remains committed to strengthening border security, combating transnational crime, and protecting the country from illicit activities that threaten our communities and economy,” said BMA Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato.

“The BMA continues to enhance its operational capabilities through the use of advanced technology, intelligence coordination, and strategic partnerships to secure South Africa’s borders.

“The Authority further commends all officials and stakeholders involved in the successful operation for their vigilance, professionalism, and commitment to safeguarding the country.”

BMA on illegal movement of people

South Africa is also grappling with the movement of undocumented foreign nationals from neighbouring countries into the country.

RELATED ARTICLES

On Friday, 22 May, officials in Limpopo stopped two minibuses travelling from Zimbabwe to Gauteng on the N1 by-pass. Only two of the 50 passengers had valid passports. The 48 individuals found to be in the country illegally will be escorted to the Beitbridge Border for deportation. Both vehicles were impounded for breaching operating licence conditions.

On Monday, 18 May, 45 undocumented passengers were intercepted by Limpopo Traffic Police in Polokwane. The bus was travelling from Malawi to Johannesburg, certified to carry 70 passengers, but was found carrying 90, and the passenger list had only 25 names.

The BMA says the interception of minibus taxis and buses transporting undocumented foreign nationals has become a major concern within inland operations.

On Thursday, Masiapato will conduct an operational visit to the Beitbridge Port of Entry in Musina to monitor activities related to illegal movement and cross-border operations.

“As part of the visit, Commissioner Masiapato will convene a Port Management Committee meeting involving key law enforcement and border management stakeholders operating in the area, including the South African Police Service (Saps), South African National Defence Force (SANDF), the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and Traffic Management authorities,” said the BMA.

Read more on these topics

beitbridge drug bust Editor’s Choice Malawi Zimbabwe

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News BMA intercepts truck travelling from Malawi with nearly R1bn drug consignment at Beitbridge
South Africa Sentenced offender numbers in SA prisons decline over 10 years – here are the numbers
News Why five Ghanaians were stopped from leaving South Africa
News No improvements for many Joburg communities as Masuku delivers ‘difficult but honest’ budget speech
News Immigration checks delay departure of Ghanaians, as only 10 of 300 in SA legally

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News