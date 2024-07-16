NHLS partially back online after cyberattack

NHLS was hit by a cyber security breach last month which affected its information technology systems and disrupted laboratory services.

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) system is partially back online following a cyberattack in June this year. The attacker affected its information technology systems and disrupted laboratory services.

At the time, the Gauteng Health Department warned of delays in processing laboratory tests at all public health facilities across the province due to the cyber-attack.

NHLS spokesperson Mzi Gcukumana said they initially projected that its systems would be fully operational by 15 July 2024.

“The NHLS reports that some systems are now operating, with more being available as soon as appropriate security measures are completed. We are making considerable progress and remain committed to completing the restoration of all components.

“The NHLS recognises the considerable impact this delay has had on public health facilities and the people of South Africa, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. However, we are committed to resolving these issues and are convinced that our teams are making significant efforts towards a robust and fully functional system,” Gcukumana said.

ALSO READ: Gauteng warns of test result delays due to NHLS cyber attack

Interim steps to mitigate impact on operations

Gcukumana said rebuilding the NHLS’ systems had been an “intricate and challenging endeavour.”

“It entails not just restoring data and services, but also ensuring that our infrastructure is robust, safe, and resistant to future intrusions. Our priority is the safety, security, and reliability of our systems, which are essential for the successful functioning of public health services.

“The NHLS is taking interim steps to mitigate the impact on our operations. This includes the use of eLABS (an NHLS-designed and developed platform). The eLABS system provides clinicians with TB and HIV-related results that were generated before the security breach. It also allows for electronic sample registration and access to electronic results for any newly registered specimens,” Gcukumana said.

Cyber-attacks on healthcare industry

Earlier this month, the International Healthcare Report released by KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, revealed the alarming global rise of cyberattacks on the healthcare sector and the urgent need to prioritise cybersecurity

According to the report, Africa was the global region with the highest average number of weekly cyberattacks per organisation in 2023.

In the first three quarters of 2023, the global healthcare sector experienced a staggering 1,613 cyberattacks per week, nearly four times the global average, and a significant increase from the same period the previous year.

It showed that one in every 19 organisations on the continent experienced an attempted attack every week.

ALSO READ: No one immune to cybercrime, not even Ramaphosa – Experts