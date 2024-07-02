Gauteng warns of test result delays at health facilities due to NHLS cyber attack

The NHLS was hit by a security breach which affected their information technology systems and disrupted laboratory services.

The cyber-attack has led to longer waiting times for test results.Picture: iStock

The Gauteng Health Department has warned of delays in processing laboratory tests at all public health facilities across the province due to a cyber attack at the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS).

This comes after the NHLS was hit by a cyber security breach which affected their information technology systems and disrupted laboratory services.

Delays

Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the cyber attack has led to longer waiting times for test results.

“The GDoH understands that this may cause inconvenience as some services are slower than usual. Critical tests such as blood tests for sodium, potassium, glucose, and other vital chemicals as well as urgent tests for infections and other serious conditions are prioritised to ensure that essential health services continue.

“Our facilities have point of care equipment such as i-stat machines that can provide healthcare professionals with diagnostic information key for patient care,” Modiba said.

The Gauteng Health Department has appealed for patience, assuring the public that they are working closely with NHLS to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

ALSO READ: National Health Lab hit by cyber attack, systems down

Healthcare cyber-attacks

Meanwhile, the International Healthcare Report released by KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, revealed the alarming global rise of cyberattacks on the healthcare sector and the urgent need to prioritise cybersecurity

According to the report, Africa was the global region with the highest average number of weekly cyberattacks per organisation in 2023.

In the first three quarters of 2023, the global healthcare sector experienced a staggering 1,613 cyberattacks per week, nearly four times the global average, and a significant increase from the same period the previous year.

It showed that one in every 19 organisations on the continent experienced an attempted attack every week.

South Africa

Although South Africa’s healthcare sector managed to avoid a major attack since 2020, the alarming escalation of attacks in other sectors within the country suggests that it’s only a matter of time before the next attack strikes, making it a question of “when” rather than “if”.

The report also showed that hospitals have become increasingly attractive targets for ransomware attacks due to their comprehensive patient databases, sensitive information, and their interconnectedness between systems and equipment.

“Moreover, poor security measures have made hospitals vulnerable to cyber threats. When attacked, cybercriminals can potentially take control of entire hospital systems, and gain access not only to patients’ health information but also their financial and insurance data,” the report revealed.

Prime target

Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4, said the healthcare sector remains a prime target for cybercriminals looking to capitalise on the life-or-death situations hospitals face.

“With patient data and critical systems held hostage, many hospitals feel like they are left with no choice but to pay exorbitant ransoms. This vicious cycle can be broken by prioritising comprehensive security awareness training to empower employees and cultivate a positive security culture as a strong defence against phishing and social engineering attacks.”

The report showed that the majority of cyberattacks (between 79% and 91%), across sectors, begin with phishing or social engineering tactics, which allow cybercriminals to gain access to accounts or servers.

ALSO READ: No one immune to cybercrime, not even Ramaphosa – Experts