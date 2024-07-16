Tips to protect yourself from scammers during tax season

Deceptive messages from criminals usually uses addresses such as returns@sars.co.za or refunds@sars.co.za.

Picture: iStock

Tax season is one of the times where scammers see an opportunity to perform fraudulent activities on taxpayers.

Taxpayers are warned to be aware of criminals who are looking for a quick payday. Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO of cybersecurity expert ESET Southern Africa says these scammers aim to steal personal information and money.

Measures for taxpayers to protect themselves

Van Vlaanderen says it is imperative for taxpayers to take extra measures during the tax season to protect themselves from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes. Scammers send out fraudulent emails and SMSs claiming to be from the South African Revenue Service (Sars). “These deceptive messages often appear legitimate, using addresses such as returns@sars.co.za or refunds@sars.co.za.”

The contents of these messages usually claim that the recipient is due a tax refund or owes the taxman money and it needs to be paid immediately. The messages also include links to fake forms and websites designed to closely mimic the official Sars site. This is all done with the intention of tricking taxpayers into providing personal information or making payments.

She says it is concerning how these emails, SMSs and look-alike sites to Sars tend to look more convincing each year and are therefore quite successful in luring unsuspecting individuals into complying.

Information scammers might request from you

Scammers send you emails or SMSs to create a sense of urgency to mislead people into revealing sensitive personal information. Information that scammers might want include;

Banking details

Passwords/pin numbers

Identification number

The wording in these fraudulent messages often changes. Sometimes they say there’s the claim of an error on your tax return that needs immediate attention along with the threat of penalties for not acting quickly.

“Fraudsters are experts at manipulating emotions and pressuring individuals into making hasty decisions, it is therefore important to remain calm and verity the authenticity of any communication before responding or acting.”

Sars’ communication protocols

Sars’ official communication protocols details that they will never request banking details via post, email, or SMS. Sars will also never send hyperlinks to other websites to confirm details, nor will ask for credit card details.

The taxman says taxpayers can update their information on the Sars app. To be able to successfully submit your eFiling or update information, one needs to install the latest version of the app. Or directly access eFiling from sarsefiling.co.za and not through a saved or Google link. If an issue with an app continues, Sars advises the user to delete and reinstall the app.

8 tips to protect yourself