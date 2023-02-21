WATCH: Nokia T10 tablet lands in SA

Faizel Patel

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones has announces the second Nokia tablet, Nokia T10 is now available in South Africa.

Nokia said the T10 features technology that is engineered to last longer through a combination of signature durability, frequent security updates and guaranteed Android software upgrades.

The device ships with Android 12 right out of the box.

Watch the video of the new Nokia T10 tablet

Adam Ferguson, Head of Product Marketing at HMD Global said the company is exploring new avenues with the T10.

“We entered the tablet category with the Nokia T20 and have been excited and encouraged by the positive feedback our fans and users have given us.”

Display

The Nokia T10 features an 8 inch HD (1280×800) display and stereo speakers with OZO playback.

It also comes with a second screen feature to make Nokia T10 an expansion of your PC display, providing what Nokisa said is a “convenient way to maximise productivity when an important task needs finishing”.

Storage

The T10 features 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and a microSD slot for 512GB.

Battery

The device includeS a 5 250mAh battery that is said to yield a full day’s use, along with pure Android 12 running as the native operating system.

Family tablet

Nokia said the T10 is ideal for the whole family.

“It comes with Google Kids Space, which features a library of content perfect for little ones, including apps, games, books and videos which they can use to explore, learn and discover.”

“Google Kids Space works with the Family Link app from Google, allowing you to guide your kids’ experience by managing content, setting screen time limits, and more, all from your own device,” Nokia said.

Safety

Face unlock adds a layer of personalised security to Nokia T10, making personal data accessible with just a glance.

It also has Mask Mode means you can also unlock Nokia T10 while wearing a face covering.

Software and design

The T10 stays up to date and secure for longer thanks to three versions of Android and three years of monthly security updates.

The durable unibody polymer design made with a nano-textured finish helps hide the appearance of scratches.

It also boasts a smooth, matt ceramic pearl coating shifts in colour depending on lighting conditions, making for a premium look.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia T10 (Wi-Fi) is priced from R2 999 while the (LTE & Wi-Fi) tablet retails for R3 199.

Both models are being made available to purchase via local online retailer Takealot in Ocean Blue.

ALSO READ: Canon unveils new EOS R System mirrorless camera