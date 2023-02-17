Canon unveils new EOS R System mirrorless camera

Faizel Patel

Canon South Africa has unveiled the new EOS R50 mirrorless camera, what it called the perfect gateway into the EOS R range for content creators looking to step up from their smartphone.

Arthur Molefe, Corporate Communications Manager at Canon South Africa said the new camera is packed with features.

“With the ability to shoot 4K video, impressive audio and sharp stills, this versatile camera does it all.”

Design

The EOS R50’s has a lightweight design and comfortable grip. Photographers can compose a shot at any angle with the vari-angle touch screen – up high, down low or with the camera facing you for vlogging and selfies.

The touch screen interface, electronic viewfinder and simplified layout of controls make the camera intuitive to use.

Canon said creative assist technology offers the ideal settings for different scenes, while creative bracketing provides multiple looks for each image.

Resolution

The high resolution 24.2 megapixel APS-C sized sensor offers control over depth of field, taking sharp detailed stills with beautifully blurred backgrounds, and records UHD 4K 30p video oversampled from 6K.

Automatic in-camera image merging guarantees focus when capturing subjects close up, Canon said.

The camera also has reduced digital noise and controlled highlights when shooting at night, and more contrast when there’s a wide dynamic range.

The EOS R50 gives users the power to do more and expand creativity, with Dual Pixel CMOS Auto Focus II that detects and tracks people, animals and vehicles to quickly focus on subjects, even if they are moving.

This is supported by continuous shooting at 12fps using the electronic first curtain and 15fps silent electronic shutter to ensure creators never miss a moment.

Canon said RF lens compatibility and access to the EF lens range with an adapter makes shooting anything possible.

Connectivity

Featuring a multi-function hot shoe, vloggers can connect external accessories such as a microphone to the camera, which is more resistant to noise interference than when connected via a cable.

The multi-function shoe can also be used to supply power from the camera to new accessories meaning users are free from the hassle of power management when creating content on the go.

The camera also gives content creators the ability to break boundaries without breaking their flow. Seamless Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity which enables image and movie transfer using the Camera Connect app for instant sharing and remote shooting.

The Bluetooth connection also allows simple control with the BR-E1 remote control or a smartphone to take images or start and stop recording.

It’s also possible to use the EOS R50 as a webcam using UVC/UAC over a USB connection, requiring no additional software, to achieve professional quality live streams and video conferencing.

Software

Canon has also made updates to image.canon, expanding its use to a number of new users with Adobe Lightroom movie and corporate support enabling compatibility with a range of services including Frame.io and Google Photo accounts.

Lenses

Accompanying the launch of the EOS R50 is the RF-S 55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM – a compact telephoto lens specifically designed for APS-C cameras in the EOS R range.

The lens is ideal for capturing subjects that are further away or achieving a flattering look to portraits with subject separation and blurred backgrounds.

Its image stabilisation means users can capture sharp photos even without a tripod, and an STM focusing system achieves smooth and quiet autofocusing perfect for shooting video.

The RF-S 55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM lens is perfect for shooting travel, sports and pets, positioned for users looking to experiment with different setups and expand their reach.

Availability and pricing

Canon is yet to confirm availability and pricing of the camera and lens in South Africa.

