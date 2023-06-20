PlayStation consoles and games up for grabs, no Plus subscription needed

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

To celebrate the first anniversary of its revamped PlayStation Plus system, Sony is rolling out an enticing giveaway and the best part?

No PlayStation Plus subscription will be necessary.

It’s been a full year since PlayStation introduced its shiny new PS Plus model and to mark the occasion, we’re getting a plethora of giveaways, freebies, and festivities.

“We’re celebrating this wonderful milestone with 10 days of activities for the PlayStation community”, Sony promised.

PlayStation Plus freebies

Although most of these offerings are exclusively for PlayStation Plus subscribers, the bulk of the festivities are open to all.

PlayStation said giveaway merch includes a PlayStation 5, a PS VR2 headset, and a PS VR2 Sense controller.

And yes, Sony is not excluding its loyal South African members. The giveaway is open from today until 3:59 pm on 30 June.

Unrestricted access

In addition to giveaway, PlayStation said in on its official blog they will also be launching a PlayStation Plus free weekend.

From June 24 to June 25, non-subscribers will enjoy unrestricted access to online games without requiring a Plus subscription.

Plus subscribers are not left out either. The most recent batch of complimentary games are set to occupy over 450 hours of gaming, a substantial amount by any standard.

Games up for grabs this week

Far Cry 6 (PS4/PS5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS4/PS5)

Rogue Legacy 2 (PS4/PS5)

Inscryption (PS4/PS5)

Soulstice (PS5)

Tacoma (PS4)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

Killing Floor 2 (PS4)

Lonely Mountain: Downhill (PS4)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York (PS4)

Hundred Days: Winemaking Simulator (PS4/PS5)

A Hat in Time (PS4)

Carto (PS4)

Forager (PS4)

Dodgeball Academia (PS4)

The Wild at Heart (PS4)

Redout 2 (PS4/PS5)

Thief (PS4)

MX vs ATV Legends (PS4/PS5)

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay! (PS4/PS5)

My Friend Peppa Pig (PS4/PS5)

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (PS4/PS5)

The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition (PS4/PS5)

Elex 2 (PS4/PS5)

Conan Exiles (PS4/PS5)

To enter the giveaway, simply head over to Sony’s Plus section

Tech Check-in newsletter

Sign up for The Citizen’s Tech Check-in newsletter, the perfect companion to our podcast, Tech Check with Kahla and Kruger.

Join our community of tech enthusiasts and stay up-to-date with the latest news and reviews. What do you get in exchange for signing over your soul subscribing to our newsletter?

Glad you asked!

There will be newsy things, unbiased and honest reviews, as well as expert opinions and insights from industry leaders. Every Tuesday at 11:30.

We might include a how-to guide every now and then, along with interviews, podcasts and puns. Bad puns. So, so many, bad puns.

We’re not even sorry about the puns.