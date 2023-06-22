Free games from Epic Store: Unleash your inner Hero and Hunter

By Cheryl Kahla

Get ready to dive into unique adventures as Epic Store offers two thrilling free games this week – Dungeons & Dragons title and a hunting simulator.

Grab your copies of D&D: Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms and theHunter: Call of the Wild.

Absolutely free.

Epic Store free games: 22 – 29 June

D&D: Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

Developed and published by Codename Entertainment, Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is a strategy management game set in the beloved Dungeons & Dragons universe.

This game creatively combines idle clicker mechanics with RPG elements, allowing players to experiment with hero formations and upgrade paths.

WATCH: Gameplay video

Players are tasked with assembling a group of heroes and the key to success lies in strategically positioning your heroes and maximising their abilities.

It’s great for beginners, making it the ideal title to try out if you’re completely new to the D&D universe.

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Brought to life by Expansive Worlds, theHunter: Call of the Wild is an atmospheric hunting simulator known for pushing boundaries of its genre.

This game thrusts players into a breathtaking open world, filled with life and abundant hunting opportunities, offering both solo and co-op play experiences.

WATCH: Gameplay trailer

Players are dropped into a richly detailed world where they can hunt a variety of wildlife.

The game requires careful strategy and sharpshooting skills so make use of the extensive range of weapons and hunting aids and have at it!

How to get free games from Epic Store

Add these games to your Epic Games Store library for free is really easy.

Simply log in or sign up for your free Epic Games account, scroll down the page until you see the big section marked ‘Free Games’ and head to the store page for each game.

From there, click the Get button, and follow the prompts to add the game to your library.

It’s really that simple!

