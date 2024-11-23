Protect yourself from online scams: Essential tips and tools

The fight against fraud and scams requires that we combine efforts across all sectors and borders.

Meta said it wants to empower users with the knowledge and resources they need to safeguard themselves. Picture: iStock

Meta and the South African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) have formed an empowering partnership aimed to raise awareness and educate South Africans on fraud and scams and the tools Meta has to safeguard users from malicious attacks.

Meta said it wants to empower users with the knowledge and resources they need to safeguard themselves and their loved ones from online scams and fraud.

Fraud and scams

Nazia Karrim, Head of Product Development at SAFPS said fraud and scams cannot be tackled in isolation.

“The fight against fraud and scams requires that we combine efforts across all sectors and borders, uniting efforts globally to protect our communities from this growing threat.”

ALSO READ: Data breaches cost SA organisations over R360m in 3 years

Evolving threat of online scams

Meta said scammers continuously adapt tactics to deceive, misrepresent, and exploit individuals for financial gain or personal information -they affect every industry.

“Defeating these committed criminals requires all of society. That’s why Meta partners with businesses, local authorities, experts and law enforcement officials.

Meta is constantly investing in new ways to protect people who use its platforms including investing in detection and enforcement to stop scams across its apps. It also has long-standing policies against scam content, including scam ads, and continues to launch consumer-education campaigns to raise awareness about fraud and scams,” the company said.

Essential tips for online safety

Verify information

Scammers often impersonate reputable sources. Users should always check the authenticity of who they are talking with, and always look for the blue verification tick on profiles.

Users should avoid interacting with suspicious links or downloading attachments from unknown sources, as they could contain malware or phishing scams.

Secure your account

Use strong, unique passwords and update them regularly, be sure to review and update account information, and enable Two-Factor Authentication for another layer of security.

Monitor friend requests and messages

Be cautious of unknown individuals and profiles, and never share personal information via direct messages.

Recognise red flags

Be wary of urgent demands, unusual financial requests, and poor grammar and spelling.

Report: Flag suspicious activity.

Block: Restrict users from sending you spam or unwanted messages.

Privacy Centre: Access comprehensive privacy and security settings.

Two-Factor Authentication: Add another layer of security to your account.

Security Checkup: Regularly review your account information.

Stay informed and protected

Meta said by adopting safety practices and making the most of its tools, users can significantly reduce their exposure to online scams, ensuring a safer digital experience.

ALSO READ: Rise in telco fraud threatens digital trust in South Africa