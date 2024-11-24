Louis Liebenberg’s bail fund allegedly plundered by bodyguard — report

The fraud and money laundering accused had previously stated that he was receiving financial support from partners.

Louis and Desiree Liebenberg in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on 21 November. Picture: Supplied

Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg has allegedly lost his bail savings.

The boisterous 60-year-old is due to begin his bail application on 25 November, having pushed to let his wife Desiree apply first in the hope that she would be released from custody.

Desiree had her bail denied last week in a day dominated by her husband’s outbursts and loud singing from the Bronkhorstspruit holding cells.

Missing bail money

A non-profit organisation (NPO) called Louis Cares was created shortly after the diamond dealers’ arrest on the East Rand.

Supporters of the Liebenbergs contributed thousands to the fund, but a director of the NPO reportedly opened a case of theft after R100,000 was taken from the NPO’s bank account.

Emeka Mba is laying the blame on Desiree’s former bodyguard Clarina Vorster, reported the Sunday Times.

Vorster denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the NPO had greater objectives than just funding the Liebenbergs’ potential release.

“The main reason I became involved was the initial plan to assist orphanages by making effective impact on our youth who are experiencing various forms of historic trauma,” Vorster said.

She added that the money had been spent on objectives aligned with the NPO’s mission.

Bail denied

Mba was a former employee of Liebenberg and became director of the NPO at Vorster’s request.

Vorster said she stopped taking Mba’s calls as she felt her phone was being monitored by people who believe she is holding valuables linked to the Liebenbergs.

After finding out funds had been withdrawn from the NPO’s bank account, Mba reportedly withdrew the remaining R20,000 in cash.

Desiree will not be needing bail money as her application was denied in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on 21 November.

‘I’m no beggar’

Shortly after his arrest, Louis claimed he would not resort to begging for financial assistance, saying that his current backing is sufficient.

He explained that all his accounts had been frozen but was relying on his “partners” to help.

Earlier in November, Liebenberg wrote a letter posted on a closed social media but seen by The Citizen asking supporters to donate R5,000 to oppose the sequestration application.

He made the plea in order to save a shipment of diamonds that arrived in Johannesburg in October but were confiscated when he was arrested. He claimed the diamonds are worth R40 million.

Magistrate steps down

In an unexpected development, Magistrate Vusimuzi Mahlangu recused himself from the case in the interest of justice.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana told The Citizen on Friday another magistrate will be appointed.

Liebenberg, Desiree, and seven others stand trial on 42 charges of fraud, theft, racketeering and money laundering.

Additional reporting by Carien Grobler.

