Bye bye Sexuality, Religious Views: Facebook profiles get makeover

Meta will remove religious and political views from users’ Facebook profiles.
In fact, the About Page of your profile will be undergoing a facelift, and Meta will reportedly remove addresses and the ‘interested in’ section as well, starting 1 December.
Upcoming Facebook change
Meta spokesperson Emil Vasquez said the upcoming changes would make the platform “easier to navigate and use”.
If any of these sections are filled out on your profile, Meta will notify you of the upcoming change.
“We’re sending notifications to people who have these fields filled out, letting them know these fields will be removed,” Vasquez told Gizmodo.
“This change doesn’t affect anyone’s ability to share this information about themselves elsewhere on Facebook.”
Other sections, such as contact information and relationship status will survive the profile makeover.
Download your Facebook data
If you want to keep your personal data, remember to download a copy of your data before 1 December.
The change is in line with Meta’s recent privacy update, the video above explains why.
The announcement comes after Social media analyst Matt Navara spotted the change on 16 November 2022.
Facebook is removing religious views and ‘interested in’ info from profiles from 1 December 2022 pic.twitter.com/SKjSrtwUwm— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 16, 2022
He shared screenshots of the notification on Twitter.
Not everyone agrees with the change. One netizen said: “Religion will never be outdated. If someone wants their religion listed, it should be”.
Another added: “Facebook is completely useless, no freedom of speech”.
FORBID that anyone express anything about themselves that shows who they are…
As usual, @Meta continuing to go downhill FAST showing the total pieces of shit that they have always been from the start…— Brian ????????????️???? (@Psy_Brian) November 17, 2022
MORE LIBTARD CENSORSHIP!— Carl Dahlman (@DahlmanCarl) November 17, 2022
man when take a step back for humanity sake, you fall off the cliff with this type of backwards view. 100 years of hiding who you are as a person, background etc. So Anyone gonna make a new platform cause FB is dying.— murr cyril (@MurrCyril) November 18, 2022