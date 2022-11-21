ROG Strix Scar 17 the fastest laptop in the world? Here’s what we think

Lyle Kruger

The ROG Strix Scar 17 laptop is quite special – it sports the latest Intel i9 silicone paired with a 3080ti, and DDR5 memory.

It’s built to be future-proof and just might live up to the fastest laptop in the world moniker. This laptop will do everything you need it to, just better in every single way.

This experience comes at a premium price, though – at R70k it’s not something to scoff at.

So just what are you getting for your money?

ROG Strix Scar 17 review

Design and build

It’s not without its quirks, well for starters, there’s no in-built camera, so that might mean thinner bezels but in a world of constant zoom meetings, you’re gonna need an external camera.

Streamers do not use the built-in camera anyway, their setup is too advanced for such things, but the average person does.

The mostly aluminium build has a premium feel and there are beauty covers all around that you can change to switch up the design even on the bottom, you might wonder why.

Well, ROG stands for Republic Of Gamers – for gamers by gamers – and to us, the construction and build quality matter just as much as the internals do.

Built for gaming

And the Strix line-up is their absolute no-nonsense highest-end competitive gaming laptop. This laptop is at home in the ultra-competitive eSports world where every frame counts.

If it’s one thing all laptop manufacturers need to understand – whether you are using it for gaming, business, or just browsing websites – the most important feature is the display.

Because it is what the user will be interacting with the most, and a dull and boring screen equals a dull and boring experience.

Asus has delivered a really stunning experience with this one, it’s amazing to look at and drool over.

ROG Strix Scar 17 display

A 17-inch, 240Hz, IPS, QHD display to immerse yourself like never before and keep everyone happy. The ROG-Strix screams cool from every angle you look at it.

This laptop is a beast when it comes to games, never once dropping below 60FPS.

But this might also be due to the RGB lighting, as everybody knows: the more lighting, the more FPS you get naturally.

Jokes aside… The ROG Strix gaming experience was pure, and you can tell that every frame of performance was pushed to the ultimate limit to give you the edge in competitive gaming.

No expense was spared, and you can be sure you’re getting the ultimate laptop gaming experience.

Too hot to handle?

But as with all gaming laptops, the temperatures are far higher than their Desktop counterparts.

I was reaching 88oC under load, and while this is perfectly normal (in fact, below what other competitors might reach), I was still experiencing random black screens.

This could, however, also be attributed to the recent heatwave in Gauteng.

The keyboard didn’t get uncomfortably hot, and the fans aren’t wake-your-kids-up-at-night-loud.

ROG Strix Scar 17 review: Conclusion

So does it deserve your attention?

If you are an absolute hard-core enthusiast and you just have to have the latest silicone, then yes, this laptop is the fastest laptop in the world for a reason.

And if you have R70k burning a hole in your pocket, it’s a no-brainer.

For the average and casual gamer, however, you might want to look at the Asus Flow line-up.