SA’s National Science Week kicks off on Monday

The theme for the 2024 National Science Week is, "Living in a high-tech world: should we be concerned?”

The 2024 National Science Week will run until the 5th of October, for a week. Picture: iStock

South Africa’s premier science festival, the National Science Week kicks-off on Monday in celebration of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI).

This annual event aims to bridge the gap between society and science.

Minister of Science and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, launched National Science Week (NSW) 2024 at the Bloemfontein campus of the Central University of Technology (CUT) on Saturday.

‘Living in a high-tech world’

The theme for the 2024 National Science Week is, “Living in a high-tech world: should we be concerned?”

Nzimande said through this theme, the department seeks to among others, encourage of a culture of critical conversations among ordinary people and especially the youth, about the value of science to society.

The minister used an example of how drones being used to launch missiles could also be used to save lives in conflict zones.

“The use of science and technology to cause bring human to human beings or to destroy the environment, are some of the reasons why we thought we must select this particular theme for the 2024 National Science Week.”

ALSO READ: Nzimande notes SA astronomer boom at IAU assembly [VIDEO]

Astro-tourism

Nzimande also spoke about his visit to Carnarvon in the Northern Cape, the host of what is going to be world’s largest array of telescopes, the Square Kilometre Array.

“In Carnarvon, I was talking to learners about science, especially astronomy. I was telling them about the benefits of astronomy. This was part of the celebrations of World Tourism Day and the launch of an important initiative- our country’s first Astro-Tourism Strategy.

“Astro-Tourism enables people to interact with and experience observatories, telescopes, museums, planetariums, meteorite sites, visitor centres, amateur astronomy clubs, stargazing, tour-guides, Astro-routes, and accommodation establishments, etc,” Nzimande said.

National Science Week

The 2024 National Science Week will run until the 5th of October, for a week.

The week-long celebration provides all stakeholders with the opportunity to advance the goals of our science engagement programme, by generating the necessary buzz about science in everyday life.

This year’s activities will be held around the country in universities, schools, science centres and public facilities

ALSO READ: Organisations encouraged to empower employees with AI fluency