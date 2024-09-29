Four men in custody in connection with 81-year-old farmer’s murder

The elderly farmer was murdered between Kuruman and Hotazel with the four suspects arrest being being between the age of 18 and 26.

Police have arrested four men in connection with the murder of an elderly farmer. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

An 81-year-old man has been murdered near his farm in the Northern Cape.

Hendrik Venter was found dead on Friday morning at the gate of a neighbouring farm.

Prompt action from authorities secured the arrest for four men after just over 24 hours of the crime.

Killed checking on cattle

Venter left his farm at roughly 8.30am on Friday morning with the intention to check on his cattle.

His body was found just before 10am outside his vehicle parked at the entrance of a neighbouring farm between Kuruman and Hotazel.

The elderly man had sustained wounds to his head, with the perpetrators allegedly taking an undisclosed amount of money from the deceased.

Various units were immediately mobilised, with police tracking three suspects to a location near Hotazel.

In attempting to apprehend the suspects, two escaped, but one 25-year-old man was caught.

Authorities continued to track the suspects, with the two escapees and a third suspect being apprehended on Saturday morning at roughly 10am.

Aged between 18 and 26, the four suspects will appear court in due course.

Murderers given life sentences

Meanwhile, the Mitchell’s Plain Regional Court sentenced three men to life imprisonment for the death of a young woman.

Moegamat Hartzenberg, aged 26, 33-year-old Jonathan Witbooi and 35-year-old Marawaan Safaar were found guilty of opening fire on a 21st birthday party.

Eight people where injured in the October 2021 incident, with one female later dying in hospital. The trio were found guilty of murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicenced firearm.

“The case docket was assigned to Sergeant Bradley Schuurman of the Anti-Gang Unit who with due diligence started his investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident,” stated Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg

“He collected crucial evidence and witness statements and presented it before court and the accused were found guilty on 25 July 2024,” the sergeant confirmed.