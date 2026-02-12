Over 70% of South African teens experience online risk

A Microsoft report states that teens' exposure to risk on the internet rose again

A new Microsoft report has revealed 77% of South African teens talked to someone to get support after experiencing online risk, and reported behaviour increased for the second consecutive year.

Despite teens’ exposure to risk rising again, they have demonstrated striking resilience, according to the report.

Online safety risks

Following Safer Internet Day this week, Microsoft released its annual Global Online Safety Survey on Wednesday.

This year marks the 10th year Microsoft has invested in surveying teens and adults around the world about their experiences and perceptions of life online, with questions focusing on the complexity of the digital environment and evolving online safety risks.

Kerissa Varma, Chief Security Advisor at Microsoft Africa, said safety isn’t an afterthought.

“At a time when 96% of South Africans surveyed tell us they worry about the harms introduced by AI, this commitment has never been more important, especially for our youngest users.”

ALSO READ: Get ‘cyber-fit’ in 2026: No strenuous gym sessions required

Highlights

This year’s findings highlight the complexity of the digital environment young people now inhabit.

It showed that 79% of respondents experienced at least one significant online risk in the past year.

“The number one worry for most age groups is online fraud and scams, including 39% of Gen X and Boomers, while teens are most concerned about cyberbullying (45%).

“Teens’ exposure to risk rose again, with hate speech (50%), online fraud/scams (44%), and graphic violence/gore (42%) among the most commonly experienced harms,” the report read.

Generative AI

Microsoft’s data revealed that generative AI is being adopted rapidly, but concerns are also rising.

“The findings show that excitement about generative AI capabilities increased over the past year. The survey found that 55% of respondents are AI users, 17% are experimenters, and 28% are non-users, with South Africa ranking just behind India, Brazil and South Korea in generative AI adoption.”

Sexual content

According to the report, 79% of respondents want tech companies to restrict illegal and harmful content across different types of platforms, while only 29% believe companies are blocking too much content.

The most requested safety features are filtering/blurring sexual content (67%), restricting messages to known contacts (61%) and default private profiles (47%).

Knowing when to step away

Meanwhile, Google South Africa said knowing when to step away can be as important as knowing when to dive in.

“Protections like SafeSearch are on by default for kids, and Family Link can support smarter boundaries, including screen-time management, app approvals, content filters, privacy settings, and more.”

Google said the online world is a global community, and good citizenship extends beyond the classroom.

“With cyberbullying a growing concern – and with South Africa among the countries reporting high levels of cyberbullying among teens – it’s more important than ever to teach the fundamentals of digital citizenship and online safety.”

Internet safety

Kabelo Makwane, Country Director for Google South Africa, said Google has a responsibility to make the internet safer for young people while encouraging confidence.

“Across South Africa, we’re seeing incredible curiosity from young people who are using technology – and now AI – to learn, to create, and to connect in new ways.

“But as their world expands, so does their need for support. Helping them stay safe online isn’t only about protecting what they see and do; it’s about equipping them with the digital confidence to make good choices, ask questions and keep learning,” Makwwane said.

READ NEXT: Cyber Month: Scammers ‘hacking kindness’ – AI and ubuntu used for fraud