Samsung’s budget beater Galaxy A06 has serious competition

Samsung’s new Galaxy A06, the latest addition to the A Series range is a serious budget beater.

The Korean company launched the new device this week ahead of the festive season as consumers look for affordable phones packed features without paying the premium price.

However, the AO6 is competing in a tough market with many other brands vying for a piece of the budget smartphone market with plenty of other viable budget devices out there to consider.

Competition

The A06 also essentially gets the same hardware package as last year’s Galaxy A05 and that was not a particularly impressive package even a year ago.

TCL’s budget offering, the 505, the Honor X5 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi 12C, Tecno SparK Go and 10C Huawei Nova Y62 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro are just among other smartphones that Samsung will be competing with in a similar price range.

At R2 699, users might expect Samsung to leave out the good stuff in the budget A06, but it does have some bells and whistles which may not be from the top draw.

The system on chip (SoC) is a little underpowered, but it does have a 5,000mAh battery which is great considering the phone’s price.

Features

With a 6.7-inch screen, it is definitely big enough to be comfortable, but that’s the only thing that it has going for it and it offers an HD resolution.

The new device also has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for all your apps, photos, and videos, There is a microSD card slot with up to 1TB of storage, but there is no NFC and a short list of onboard sensors.

Chip

The Galaxy A06 features a 50MP high-resolution main camera, complemented by a 2MP depth camera. Your selfies are taken care of by the 8MP front camera.

Samsung has not provided much details about the chipset powering the A06, but according to GSMArena, the phone packs a MediaTek Helio G85, an upgrade over TCL’s Helio G36 embedded inside the 505.

The Samsung Galaxy A06 is available now, both online and in stores, in light blue and classic black colours.

