Xiaomi 14T with AI features and Leica cameras debuts in South Africa

Xiaomi debuted the premium 14T series at a global event in Berlin where it showed off two devices – the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro.

The Xiaomi 14T was unveiled at a launch event at Shepstone Gardens on Tuesday night. Picture: Xiaomi

Almost every new smartphone being unveiled now boasts artificial intelligence (AI), and Xiaomi is no different, joining a number of other brands to make smartphones more intelligent.

The Chinese tech company unveiled its latest smartphone, the Xiaomi 14T, at a launch event at Shepstone Gardens on Tuesday night.

Competition

Priced at about R20 499, the 14T features Leica camera lenses, a 6.67-inch 1.5K 144Hz display, AI features and a 5000mAh battery.

However, the smartphone has a lot of other devices competing for the limelight from other brands in that price range, like Apple, who also joined the party with Apple Intelligence in its new iPhone 16 series which starts at R20 999.

Samsung, Honor, Huawei and Oppo have also released smartphones with AI, which is taking precedence over cosmetic changes albeit subtle tweaks. But that should not be surprising as users demand more intelligence features in their devices.

Features

The Xiaomi 14T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset with 12GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage, features a Sony IMX906 sensor on its camera.

It offers 67W of fast charging but sadly, no wireless charging, which means you will need a fast charging brick to juice up the device instead of plonking it on a wireless charger.

The Xiaomi 14T series benefits from Gemini, Google’s personal AI assistant, Circle to Search which was first seen on the Samsung Galaxy S24

Other features like the interpreter app for travellers; notes and recorder apps for summarising, translation and subtitles for real-time translation while watching videos are available on other Android devices.

Impressions

While The Citizen is yet to review the 14T, according to online reviews, the Xiaomi 14T is “definitively a mid-range handset” despite being marketed as premium smartphone, but one that’s hot on the heels of its Pro counterpart.

With a number of Chinese smartphone brands like Huawei, Oppo and Honor currently in the country with different features, South Africans are spoilt for choice for devices from the South Asian country.

Compared to its competitors, the Xiaomi 14T is a solid smartphones and despite being its impressive growth in South Africa, the company is operating in a saturated market with other brands also riding the wagon with AI features.

