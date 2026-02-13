Sona 2026: This is how Ramaphosa plans to boost SA’s future with technology

During his Sona, Ramaphosa mentioned technology in several contexts.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the primary focus for the year is to step up the fight against organised crime and criminal syndicates through technology, intelligence, and integrated law enforcement.

Ramaphosa presented his ninth State of the Nation (Sona) address at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

Following the much-anticipated address, opposition political parties called on Ramaphosa to ensure that the commitments he made during his Sona are not empty promises, especially in a country currently battling the digital divide.

Internet penetration

South Africa has among the highest internet penetration rates on the continent, but a digital divide persists, leaving many young people without internet access.

They’re desperate to be connected and to transform their lives.

Technology

As the world uses technology and artificial intelligence (AI) across industries, including health, law enforcement, infrastructure, development, education, and climatology, South Africa seems to be lagging in adopting these technologies.

However, if Ramaphosa keeps his Sona promises, South Africa’s future could have a silver lining.

Crime

Ramaphosa noted that, through the effective use of data analytics and AI, they will target high-risk sectors such as tobacco, fuel, alcohol, and counterfeit products as part of a national illicit-economy disruption programme.

“Our primary focus this year is on stepping up the fight against organised crime and criminal syndicates, using technology, intelligence and integrated law enforcement.”

Economic growth

Regarding economic growth, Ramaphosa identified the digital economy as a sector where young people will find employment opportunities.

“We are attracting major investment in digital infrastructure, with 55 data centres already built and more than R50 billion of investment expected over the next three years.”

Government services

Regarding government services, Ramaphosa stated that they will harness digital transformation to drive growth, inclusion, and effective service delivery.

“We will digitise driver’s licenses, matric certificates and services at the Master’s Office. Citizens will be able to fill out police statements online, and eligibility for SASSA grants can be tested remotely.

“Soon, every South African will be able to access many of the services they need without visiting a government office or filling out manual forms,” Ramaphosa said.

Home Affairs

Ramaphosa added that Home Affairs will also launch the Digital ID to enable safe and secure use of digital services for all South Africans.

“All these services will be made available on the MyMzansi platform.”

Tourism

He also mentioned that key border posts will be redeveloped through public-private partnerships and that the Electronic Travel Authorisation will be extended to all international airports and the busiest land ports of entry.

“We are already using drones and technology to greater effect all along our border line.”

Ramaphosa said, “As the country strengthens our criminal justice system, we will make areas safer for tourists to visit.”

“In the coming year, we will extend the Electronic Travel Authorisation system to all countries that require a visa, enabling applications for tourists to be processed digitally within 24 hours.”

Data prices

Ramaphosa did not mention data costs or data prices.

In 2024, Ramaphosa briefly mentioned advancing South Africa further into technology and the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

While his 2025 Sona mentioned AI and technology, there was no plan to address high data prices.

Promises

The country faces several issues, including the much-delayed digital broadcasting migration (BDM), digital inclusion, lower data prices, Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service, and the use of technology in crime-fighting efforts.

While Ramaphosa has spoken about rapid broadband rollouts, 5G-ready smart cities, youth digital skills, spectrum allocation, and equipping schoolchildren with digital workbooks and textbooks on tablets during previous Sonas, the pace of his promises has been throttled.

