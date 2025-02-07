Ramaphosa commits to using AI and tech to bolster crime-fighting efforts

Ramaphosa stressed the need for digital forensics in combatting financial and violent crime and corruption.

There is value in using technology to fight crime. Picture: iStock

President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed to leveraging technology and artificial intelligence (AI) as the country adopts smart policing solutions to modernise crime-fighting efforts.

There was optimism that tech and AI would be high on the agenda as Ramaphosa delivered his 2025 State of the Nation (Sona) address on Thursday – the first under a government of national unity (GNU).

AI crime fighting

The country faces several issues, including the much-delayed broadcasting digital migration (BDM), digital inclusion, lower data prices, Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet solutions and using technology in crime-fighting efforts.

Ramaphosa highlighted the crucial role of AI during his Sona, stressing the need for digital forensics in combatting financial and violent crime and corruption.

“We have seen the value of technology in fighting crime. By using AI in its fraud risk detection and verification work, SARS has prevented the leakage of over R95 billion in impermissible refunds, recovered R20 billion in revenue, and dismantled an illicit tobacco and gold scheme.”

Tech in public service

Ramaphosa also spoke about technology taking the lead in public service.

“As we work to reform the public service and build the capability of the state, we will harness technology to transform the way that government works. We will invest in digital public infrastructure to give South Africans access to government services anytime, anywhere, through a relaunched gov.za platform.

“At the heart of this transformation will be the implementation of a digital identity system. These measures will transform the relationship between citizens and government, and create one government that is accessible to every person at a touch,” Ramaphosa said.

Tech start-ups

Ramaphosa also touched on tech start-ups.

“To build an innovative economy, the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation will establish an Innovation Fund to provide venture capital to tech start-ups that emerge from our higher education institutions.”

“We are calling on business to use the SA Youth.mobi platform, which has some 4.5 million young people registered, for their hiring,” Ramaphosa said.

Tech in health

Technology will also make inroads into the health sector.

“This year, we will proceed with the preparatory work for the establishment of the NHI. This includes developing the first phase of a single electronic health record, preparatory work to establish Ministerial Advisory Committees on health technologies and health care benefits, and an accreditation framework for health service providers,” Ramaphosa said.

Competition in tech

Ramaphosa said there is intensifying competition over trade, technology, and influence in global institutions, perhaps indicating that South Africa should not be left behind.

With China among the most technologically advanced countries in the world, Ramaphosa visited Guangdong Province last year to champion South Africa’s economic diplomacy and draw inspiration from the knowledge that has made Shenzhen a technology, innovation and growth hub.

China is South Africa’s largest trading partner globally and South Africa is China’s number one trading partner in Africa.

Shenzhen is a technology hub, sometimes called China’s Silicon Valley. The city’s entrepreneurial, innovative, and competitive culture has made it home to numerous small manufacturers and software companies.

