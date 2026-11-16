Sun halo: This is why the sun has a beautiful ring around it

The phenomenon, visible shortly before midday on 16 November 2026, sparked fascination and speculation.

A rare halo around the sun turned heads across South Africa on Monday, with many residents stopping to admire a glowing ring that appeared to encircle the sky’s brightest object in a breathtaking display.

The phenomenon, visible shortly before midday on 16 November 2026, sparked fascination and speculation as images of the striking sight spread among onlookers.

The Citizen witnessed the halo shortly before noon as a luminous circle formed around the sun against a backdrop of thin, high-altitude cloud.

What is a sun halo?

While some associate the phenomenon with spiritual meaning or approaching weather changes, meteorologists say the explanation lies in the atmosphere above us.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), a sun halo forms when sunlight passes through millions of tiny six-sided ice crystals suspended in thin cirrus clouds more than 6 000 metres above Earth.

“After an evening of thunderstorms in Gauteng, with a lot of lightning, thunder, as well as heavy downpours in some parts of the province, residents have woken up to a beautiful picture of a bright and circular type of light around the sun,” forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told The Citizen.

“This is what we call a halo and may happen in areas where there are higher clouds called cirrus, which, inside and form have ice crystals, and with the sunlight passing through the ice crystals it results in this beautiful circular picture of light surrounding the sun. And that is what we see as a halo.”

Is it going to rain?

Thobela explained that in the olden days, because of the angle at which the sun’s rays would pass through the ice crystals in the clouds, which is called the 22-degree angle, some people would refer to it as a 22-degree halo.

“In the past olden days, it would signal a front passing through the area or the weather would change and bring about rain in the next 24 to 36 hours. But as it stands, the light is bent around the sun, which would be called refraction in science.

“And we would also reflect it as the ring that we see from wherever you are in Gauteng; that’s what is reflected in reference to where the position of the sun is. But it is a beautiful picture of a halo, and it is formed due to sun rays passing through ice crystals in the upper air, and we see it as a beautiful light ring around the sun,” Thobela explained

Artistry

For many South Africans, the scientific explanation did little to diminish the wonder of the moment. As the glowing ring shone around the midday sun, it transformed an ordinary Monday into a remarkable display of nature’s artistry.

Professor Jennifer Fitchett from Wits University said people need to be careful because the halo can look similar to a solar eclipse.

“It creates very bright light and people who have looked up at the sky. So it is advised not to stand staring at this formation, take a quick picture on your phone and use that for reference, because it is a very bright form of incoming solar radiation,” Fitchett said.