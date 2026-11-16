Tuesday’s weather: Thunderstorms, strong coastal winds and extreme heat

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 17 November 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of thunderstorms in Gauteng and Limpopo, and damaging coastal winds in KwaZulu-Natal, while very hot conditions are expected in parts of the Western and Northern Cape on Tuesday, 17 November.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow.

Weather warnings for 17 November 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding of and damage to settlements or property, hail and localised disruptions to power supply and communication systems in Gauteng and the extreme southwestern parts of Limpopo.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for damaging winds resulting in localised disruption of ports, difficulty in navigation at sea and localised damage to settlements and infrastructure along the KwaZulu-Natal coast in the morning.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape, leading to localised damage to temporary structures and difficulty in navigation at sea.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Kamiesberg and Kai !Garib Municipalities of the Northern Cape, Matzikama and Bergrivier Municipalities of the Western Cape and the northern parts of Limpopo.

Advisories

Expect very hot to extremely hot conditions in the interior of the Namakwa District Municipality in the Northern Cape and the West Coast, City of Cape Town and northern parts of the Cape Winelands Districts in the Western Cape from Tuesday until Wednesday.

These conditions will spread to the rest of the Cape Winelands and the interior of the Overberg District, the Central and Little Karoo and the Hessequa Municipality from Wednesday to Thursday.

Weather outlook for Tuesday & Wednesday: 17-18 November 2026.

Partly cloudy & warm to cool conditions are expected in central & eastern RSA, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible. Elsewhere, expect fine & hot to very hot conditions. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/JjcWUmKzeg — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 15, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 17 November:

Gauteng:

It will be a partly cloudy and warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy skies in the west at first; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the Highveld.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme southwest.

North West:

Fine and hot weather awaits, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east.

Free State:

Expect cloudy skies in the east with morning fog patches and light rain; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy along the coast in the morning; otherwise, it will be hot to very hot, but warm in the extreme south.

Western Cape:

Cloudy skies are expected, with light rain along the south coast at first, where it will become partly cloudy and cool. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very to extremely hot in places along the West Coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be fog in places in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool with light rain in places along the coast, but fine to partly cloudy in the extreme north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fog in places in the morning; otherwise, the day will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool with light rain in places along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise, a cloudy and cool day awaits, with isolated showers and rain.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.