Ramaphosa’s talk taken with a pinch of salt

While it’s refreshing to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa insisting that no one – not even those with links to him – will be shielded from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry’s findings, forgive us for taking this talk with a pinch of salt, as numerous inquiries and commissions set up by government have led to little, if any, justice.

Think the Zondo commission on state capture, the Nugent commission (Sars), the Mpati commission (PIC), the Mokgoro Commission (NPA) and the Life Esidimeni commission. The list goes on… and on.

So few people, from so many implicated, have been brought to book. So, why would we expect anything different now?

Yet Ramaphosa, who has been sitting with the interim report of the Madlanga commission into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system since December, still hasn’t made those findings public.

Ramaphosa, who says the interim report hasn’t been made public to avoid prejudicing those implicated in it as the commission continues, added: “I can give assurance that no-one who is either implicated or will be implicated will be shielded and when the commission does [issue] its recommendations, we will act accordingly.

“When the report is issued, the public will be able to see what the commission says and what action we are going to embark upon.

“So, noone, no big name or small, however they are connected, will be shielded.”

Try pulling the other leg, Mr President.

