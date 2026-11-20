The programme aims to provide entrepreneurs with training and resources focused on digital commerce.

Thousands of South African small business owners could gain access to digital commerce training through a new programme launched by social media platform TikTok and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

The initiative, known as Digital Commerce Labs, was announced this week and will be rolled out in selected countries across Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Training and resources

According to TikTok and the ICC, the programme aims to provide entrepreneurs with training and resources focused on digital commerce, including online marketing, customer engagement and business growth strategies.

South Africa is among the countries expected to participate in the initiative, which the organisations say will be delivered in partnership with local business groups and chambers of commerce.

The programme is intended to support small businesses as digital platforms become increasingly important for reaching consumers and doing business.

Digital commerce

ICC secretary-general John W.H. Denton AO said the partnership is aimed at expanding access to digital commerce opportunities for entrepreneurs and smaller businesses.

“Ultimately, this initiative is about impact: unlocking opportunity, strengthening resilience, and ensuring that the benefits of digital commerce are shared more widely.

Tholoana Ncheke-Mahlaela, TikTok’s head of Government Relations and Public Policy for Southern Africa, said many small businesses use digital platforms to connect with customers, highlighting the growing role of online tools in business development.

Availability

The Digital Commerce Labs programme is expected to launch in 10 countries through a mix of online learning resources, virtual training sessions and community-based activities.

The initial rollout will take place in selected African and Latin American markets before expanding to additional African countries and Thailand later this year.

The launch comes as governments, technology companies and business organisations increasingly focus on improving digital skills among small businesses to support economic participation and competitiveness in a rapidly evolving online marketplace.