The debate comes as African governments and businesses increasingly look to AI as a driver of economic growth.

Africa’s ambitions to compete in the global artificial intelligence (AI) race could be undermined by unreliable broadband infrastructure, with industry leaders warning that a single fibre cut can still leave entire countries disconnected from the internet.

The warning emerged from discussions among government officials, telecom operators and technology executives at the WBBA Broadband Development Congress Africa 2026 in Cape Town, where concerns about network resilience overshadowed optimism around the continent’s AI future.

Network vulnerability

Huawei Vice President Yongqiang Yuan highlighted the vulnerability of networks that remain heavily dependent on limited routes and infrastructure.

“Africa records more than 100,000 fibre cuts a year, and every dollar invested in network resilience saves five dollars in losses,” said Yuan.

Industry leaders argued that many African countries remain exposed to outages because internet traffic is often routed through a handful of fibre links, leaving businesses and consumers vulnerable when disruptions occur.

Fibre backbone

Openserve executive Amu Maja called for a continent-wide terrestrial fibre backbone that would allow countries to exchange data directly rather than relying on indirect international routes.

“There’s no reason why a data centre in Nigeria cannot connect to a data centre in Ghana directly,” Maja said.

The debate comes as African governments and businesses increasingly look to AI as a driver of economic growth.

Digital infrastructure

However, speakers cautioned that advanced technologies depend on reliable digital infrastructure.

Cassava Technologies South Africa and Botswana CEO Ziaad Suleman said Africa must develop AI tools that reflect local realities rather than depend entirely on imported models.

“What we as Africa cannot do is sit back and say, ‘it’s OK, we’ll use models from far away’, because they don’t understand your context.”

The discussions also highlighted opportunities for expansion.

Surplus electricity

Eskom chairman Dr Mteto Nyati said South Africa currently has surplus electricity available to support energy-intensive industries, including data centres.

“If businesses in mining, data centres or other sectors are ready to grow, we have the energy for them.”

Challenges and affordability

Yet speakers repeatedly returned to a more immediate challenge: access and affordability.

“Intelligence is only as valuable as the connection that carries it,” said Openserve’s Dr Sunil Piyarlall. “In many parts of Africa, the immediate priority is still a dependable connection at a price people can afford.”

While investment in fibre, data centres and AI continues to grow, delegates agreed that Africa’s digital future will depend on closing the connectivity gaps that continue to leave millions vulnerable to network disruptions.