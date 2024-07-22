TikTok partners with Eventbrite to connect users for real-world events

TikTok has seen a sharp rise in users over the last five years, a study revealed.

TikTok has partnered with global events marketplace Eventbrite, offering event creators a new way to promote their events.

Eventbrite or TikTok users can add Eventbrite links directly to their videos, helping the community discover event details and purchase tickets without ever leaving the app.

Isaac Bess, Global Head of Distribution Partnerships at TikTok said the tool will benefit local and independent event creators by offering a platform that helps grow their presence and bring more people together through unique live experiences.

Online communities in real-life

“TikTok is a global community of over a billion people, who share their real-world joy, passions and experiences with other like-minded users. Our partnership with Eventbrite will help event creators to connect with the TikTok community, and introduce a wealth of fantastic real-world events to our users.”

Ted Dworkin, Chief Product Officer at Eventbrite said they are giving creators a simple way to jump into trending conversations and bring online communities together in real life through events they’re passionate about.

“With this partnership, millions of people can now easily discover and attend the best events in their cities, right from where the conversation is happening – on TikTok.”

TikTok’s explosive growth

Meanwhile, despite being banned or restricted in a handful of countries, TikTok has seen a sharp rise in users over the last five years, a study revealed.

However, the social media platform still lags behind YouTube, Facebook and X

According to the study, TikTok showed the most explosive growth among all platforms, with a 60.15 times increase in visits, reaching 41.8 billion in 2023 from just 0.7 billion in 2019.

The study was conducted by Lifesight, a customer intelligence platform that helps brands and enterprises leverage identity resolution and data enrichment to power their customer data strategies.

TikTok is a short-form video hosting service owned by Chinese Internet Company ByteDance, which was founded in 2016.