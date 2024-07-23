Where in the world is Goolam?

The person behind the Goolam account said they had left South Africa.

The person suspected of being behind the Goolam social media account, known for criticising politicians, has left the country.

Last week the Independent Media Group apologised to a man it accused of being behind the Goolam social media account.

Independent Media apology

However, in a video message on X, Viasen Soobramoney, Chief Executive Officer of the IOL platform, revealed the name of another person who may be behind the Goolam account.

“We have established the phone number linked to the @Goolammv account ending with 561. We have established the email addresses linked to the @Goolammv account. We have linked Goolam Mohammed Sulieman Vawda to properties in Winterton and Morningside in KwaZulu-Natal and Tshwane in Gauteng.

“Efforts have been made to obtain comment from the individual identified behind the @Goolammv account, being Mr Goolam Mohammed Sulieman Vawda, prior to publishing this statement. We have subsequently instructed our attorneys to go ahead with legal proceedings against Goolam Mohammed Sulieman Vawda,” said Soobramoney.

It’s unclear if the man identified by Soobramoney is in fact behind the Goolam account.

Where is Goolam?

Last week, Goolam stop sharing posts on X for a short while and suggested they had left South Africa out of fear for their safety.

“Because an owner of a media house and another person that I have rightly called out have put a total of R3 million on my head, I have safely left the country. Will reach my final destination country tomorrow which I will call home for a while. I will then continue doing what I was doing. We will be back. Stronger than ever. Government of national unity will take care of them.

“They are preparing a safe house for me in South Africa so I will be back in the not too distant future,” Goolam tweeted.

Back online

Goolam reignited his activity a few days later. In a post on Wednesday, it seems that Goolam has left South Africa with no indication which country he had left for.

“Sidenote: I do miss South Africa already. But the shopping here is insane. I need 10 platinum cards to be able to shop.”

Love him or hate him, Goolam has been privy to sensitive information and has stirred up the political landscape with information that got the attention of the ordinary South Africans and the media.

