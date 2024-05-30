TikTok rolls out new rules and safety resources for LIVE

This has become essential as more people including teens take to the platform to view and share content.

TikTok has rolled out new guidelines for monetization with its livestreaming feature, along with educational tools to help creators build positive, inclusive LIVE communities.

The guidelines lay out how some content − including inauthentic or low-quality content − is not eligible monetization on TikTok LIVE.

Guidelines

While most creators already follow these rules, those who violate them will be notified and may have their access to monetization features restricted.

TikTok’s community guidelines and terms of service will continue to set the foundational standards for which content is allowed anywhere on TikTok, including LIVE.

The video sharing service is also updating its approach to onboarding new LIVE creators, to better support and welcome new streamers safely. TikTok has some of the industry’s firmest livestreaming requirements as creators must be at least 18 years old and their accounts must meet additional criteria to go LIVE.

TikTok has also launched a new LIVE safety resource centre and is updating its in-app LIVE safety education centre, where creators can view policy violations and educational content.

Safety

Waseem Sayegh, head of TikTok LIVE, Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Pakistan said the updates will help ensure the features promote the positive interactions they’re intended for.

“The vast majority of LIVE creators already follow our safety rules and monetization guidelines, and we’ll continue to build resources, moderation processes and tools that can help them foster safe, inclusive and authentic LIVE communities.”

The updates build on TikTok’s continued investment in LIVE safety and content quality. More than 40 000 people work alongside technology to keep the TikTok platform safe, and this includes dedicated teams and detection models for LIVE.

TikTok offers over 10 customisable safety tools specifically for LIVE creators, as well as numerous features that help viewers personalise how they enjoy LIVE content.

