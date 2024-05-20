Community Chat: What should be done to make our roads safer?

Have your say on today's big issue.

Road safety has been thrown back into the spotlight after a horror crash in Eastern Johannesburg involving 3 trucks and 7 motor vehicles.

According to the Bedfordview and Edenvale News, the westbound N12 freeway was closed on Monday after the accident that left two motorists dead and seven others injured.

The crash resulted in jack-knifed trucks and a chemical spill on the road surface.

There were over 252 fatalities on the road over the busy Easter Weekend last year, with provinces and metros noting increases in the number of deaths in their areas this year.

A report by Stats SA said “implementing stricter traffic regulations, enforcing speed limits, and cracking down on drunk driving remain crucial steps in reducing accidents”.



“Investing in better road infrastructure, including the construction of safer intersections, pedestrian crossings, and dedicated bike lanes, can also enhance road safety.”

What should be done to make our roads safer?

