Figurines to décor: Video games with the most popular merchandise revealed

Merchandise is hugely significant in the video game community.

Fallouts merchandise in high demand following the success of the Amazon Prime adaptation. Picture: Amazon Prime

A new study has revealed the video games with the most popular merchandise, with Fallout topping the list.

Counter-strike(CS) gaming site, Clash.gg analysed the video games with the highest average monthly online search volumes relating to merchandise. The final ranking was determined by the games with the highest search volumes.

Fallout video game

The study named Fallout as the video game with the most popular merchandise, topping the ranking with an average monthly search volume of 58,513 per 100,000 people.

The game’s merchandise is undoubtedly in high demand following the success of the Amazon Prime adaptation, which was released earlier this year. Fallout merchandise is instantly recognisable for its inclusion of the iconic mascot, Vault Boy.

Top ten video game merchandise

Elden Ring is in second place with an average monthly search volume of 17,697 per 100,000 people. The popular 2022 game has inspired merchandise ranging from candles to plant potholders.

According to the study, The Last of Us has the third-most-popular video game merchandise, totalling an average monthly search volume of 14,125 per 100,000 people.

The TV adaptation of The Last of Us, starring Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, was met with widespread critical acclaim and created a heightened demand for the game’s merchandise.

Baldur’s Gate appears in fourth place with an average monthly search volume of 11,003 per 100,000 people. The study found that Baldur’s Gate merchandise is one of the most popular searches in South Dakota and Washington.

Final Fantasy has the fifth most popular merchandise, with an average monthly search volume of 10,690 per 100,000 people.

Resident Evil appears in sixth place in the ranking, with an average monthly search volume of 9,882 per 100,000 people. The iconic horror game series has inspired merchandise ranging from sunglasses to plushies.

Favourite characters

Stardew Valley has the seventh most popular merchandise with an average monthly search volume of 9,404 per 100,000 people.

The 2016 farming simulator game has a dedicated following, with many fans creating merchandise featuring their favourite characters in the game.

According to the study, Fortnite has the eighth most popular merchandise, totalling an average monthly search volume of 8,538 per 100,000 people. The 2017 online game has a widespread fanbase and a vast supply of merchandise.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in ninth place with an average monthly search volume of 7,385 per 100,000 people. The 2020 action game offers a wide range of merchandise, including replicas of the character’s clothing and figurines.

The study revealed that The Legend of Zelda has the tenth most popular merchandise, with an average monthly search volume of 6,893 per 100,000 people.

Demand for merchandise

Gabriele Asaro, Head of SEO and Research at Clash.gg said merchandise is hugely significant in the video game community.

“It’s fascinating to see which games have more popular merchandise than others. Ultimately, the sign of a popular video game is the demand for merchandise, which is why this ranking includes so many beloved and iconic games within the gaming community.”

Asaro said their merchandise allows fans to express their love for their favourite games beyond the screen, whether this involves wearing an item of clothing or purchasing a piece of home décor.

