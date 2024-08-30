Google Gemini set to introduce AI images of people with Imagen 3

Gems lets you customise Gemini to create your own personal AI experts on any topic you want.

Google has announced significant updates to its Gemini platform, introducing Custom Gems and enhanced image generation capabilities with Imagen 3

Gems, which lets you customise Gemini to create your own personal AI experts on any topic you want, are now available for Gemini Advanced, Business and Enterprise users.

Gems

Simply write instructions for your Gem, give it a name, and then chat with it whenever you want.

To help users start, Google is launching a set of premade Gems for different scenarios, including a career guide which unlocks your career potential with detailed plans to refine your skills and achieve your career goals.

The Writing Editor premade gem can elevate your writing through clear, constructive feedback on everything from grammar to structure.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Google rolls out more AI features for Gmail, docs and more

Image generation

Google also upgraded its creative image generation capabilities, and over the coming days, is bringing the latest image generation model, Imagen 3 to Gemini Apps and expanding its availability for users in all languages.

Imagen 3 sets a new standard for image quality, generating images with just a few words

You can even ask Gemini to create images in various styles — like photorealistic landscapes, textured oil paintings or whimsical claymation scenes.

Prompt: An animated image of a tiny dragon hatching from an egg in a sunlit meadow, surrounded by curious glowing butterflies. Vibrant colours, detailed scales.

Images of people

Google said over the coming days, it will also start to roll out the generation of images of people, with an early access version for Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise users, starting in English.

“We’ve worked to make technical improvements to the product, as well as improved evaluation sets, red-teaming exercises and clear product principles.”

Technical improvements have been made to enhance the product, including refined evaluation sets, red-teaming exercises, and clear product principles.

Technology boundaries

However, Google has set boundaries for this technology, stating that it does not support the generation of photorealistic, identifiable individuals, depictions of minors, or excessively gory, violent, or sexual scenes.

“Of course, as with any generative AI tool, not every image Gemini creates will be perfect, but we’ll continue to listen to feedback from early users as we keep improving.

Google aims to refine the user experience and bring new capabilities to a broader audience.

ALSO READ: Google trends reveal South Africans keen to grow AI skills