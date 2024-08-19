You can now play UNO in your BMW, but not while driving

The game will roll out via the AirConsole platform over-the-air on 21 August.

Stationary drivers can use AirConsole’s unique game controller system to connect any passenger. Picture: Supplied

Mattel and AirConsole announced that Uno Car Party will debut as an in-car game in BMW cars.

The companies made the announcement ahead of Gamescom, the big gaming expo in Cologne, Germany, next week where the cars will be on display.

The game will roll out via the AirConsole platform over-the-air on the 21st of August.

Stationary drivers can use AirConsole’s unique game controller system to connect any passenger to the game using their personal devices.

Bringing people together

Up to four players can experience the game that brings people together through its simple, universal gameplay that transcends languages and cultures.

Vehicles must be in park mode to enable gameplay.

When playing the game, each player can secretly see their own cards on their phone while playing on the infotainment system of the car. This is an experience that would be impossible to achieve using only touchscreen or bluetooth controls on the infotainment system

Video games are often panned for encouraging unsociable and unhealthy behaviours, such as sleep deprivation and a lack of physical activity.

ALSO READ: These are the most popular video game television adaptations

Gaming

In recent years, there has been a rise in gaming and video games that promote physical activity.

The 2016 craze of Pokémon Go was hugely successful in encouraging people to get outdoors and get their steps in for the day.

The game’s concept of hunting for Pokémon on the go motivated people to explore their local areas and spend time in the sunshine, which is incredibly positive for both mental and physical health.

The Uno Car Party will be rolled out to several countries including Austria, Belgium, Portugal, Romania and the USA among others

However, in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Thailand, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia the game will only be available with personal eSIM and BMW Operating System 8.5.

It will not be available in BMW 2 Series Coupe, 3 Series and 4 Series.

ALSO READ: Joe Manganiello from ‘Justice League’ to attend Comic Con Africa