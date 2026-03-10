Vodacom scraps data charges for SABC+ streaming platform

It's unclear if the initiative will be extended to other channels

Mobile service operator Vodacom has scrapped data charges for the SABC+ platform, allowing users to stream the service without incurring any costs.

SABC+ shared the update on X on Monday.

No data charges

“Stay informed without the data worry,” said the SABC.

“Vodacom users can now access trusted news on SABC+ with zero data cost, keeping you connected to the stories that matter.”

While there isn’t a large bouquet on the SABC+ platform, users can watch the SABC News, Al Jazeera and SABC Education live channels without worrying about depleting their data.

AI fluency and skills

In January 2026, Microsoft South Africa and SABC announced plans to bring accessible AI fluency and digital skills learning directly to millions of South Africans through the national broadcaster’s digital platform.

“Together, Microsoft and the SABC intend to integrate AI fluency modules, refresh digital literacy pathways, and co-brand digital badges into the SABC+ platform,” Microsoft said.

“With just over 1.9 million registered users and approximately 25% active users, SABC+ offers a powerful channel to democratise access to future-ready skills.”

While the scrapping of the data charges for SABC+ will be welcomed, it’s unclear if there is any inclination to extend the benefit to other channels.

Data has become an important commodity in the digital age of gaming, streaming services, communications and social media.

Data rollover

In January 2026, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) amended the rules on when mobile data bundles can expire.

The new amendment requires mobile networks to roll over specific unused bundles.

Icasa said the rollover of bundles must occur automatically and incur no cost to the end-user, provided the number remains active.