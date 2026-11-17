The industry needs to continue exploring technologies that could meet future connectivity demands.

As South Africa’s mobile operators grapple with rising data demand and future spectrum needs, Vodacom and Huawei have begun testing upper 6GHz technology that could help boost network capacity in high-traffic areas.

However, the announcement was just an indication of the mobile operators’ ambitions when spectrum is granted. In other words, it works, but the question remains: when will it be implemented?

Trial

The trial comes as other mobile operators including MTN, Telkom and Cell C continue investing in 5G infrastructure following the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) 2022 spectrum auction, which unlocked critical frequencies needed to expand network coverage and improve mobile broadband performance.

Speaking at the Africa Tech Festival at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Vodacom South Africa’s Head of Technology Strategy, Adham Stoltz, said the industry needed to continue exploring technologies that could meet future connectivity demands.

“We’re continuing to look to push the conversations around where the next year is going to come in for connectivity, for capacity, for growth, for speed and for the best customer experience.”

Network

The test, conducted in partnership with Huawei, focuses on the upper 6GHz band, which operators globally are examining as a potential solution to growing data traffic and network congestion.

Vodacom Managing Executive for Radio Network Engineering Diane Keitsemore said the technology could play a key role in improving connectivity in areas where demand regularly exceeds available capacity.

“What we see from this innovation is the fact that it will help us with our indoor communication capacity in the network, especially in areas where we’re seeing high demand,” said Keitsemore.

She said the technology could prove particularly useful in stadiums, shopping centres, transport hubs and other densely populated locations where thousands of users compete for network resources simultaneously.

Spectrum

The development comes amid continued industry discussions over spectrum access and future network investment.

The Citizen previously reported on how operators viewed the 2022 Icasa spectrum auction as a watershed moment for the sector, providing access to frequencies needed to expand 5G services and improve network performance.

Regulation

Responding to questions about spectrum regulation, Keitsemore said Vodacom continues to engage regularly with regulators and policymakers.

“We work with them every day on regulation. We engage with them, we share our intentions and that has been beneficial for all of us.”

She said Vodacom remains confident in its spectrum holdings following the auction.

“In 2022, we acquired 80MHz on 2600MHz, which was a great success for us. We are excited about it and, as we speak today, we are offering the best 5G network across the continent.”

SA falling behind

Keitsemore also dismissed suggestions that South Africa was falling behind countries testing 6G technologies, noting that global 6G standards have yet to be finalised.

“Nobody has 6G yet. As soon as 6G is available, definitely Vodacom will jump on that band.”

For consumers, the technology under test could ultimately translate into faster speeds, improved indoor coverage and greater network reliability as data consumption continues to rise.