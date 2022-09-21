WATCH Huawei unveils four new Nova series smartphones

Faizel Patel

Imagine charging your smartphone from 0 to 100% in just 20 minutes. This is exactly how long it takes to charge the new Huawei Nova 10 Pro.

Chinese technology giant Huawei added four new devices to its Nova range: the Nova 10, Nova 10 Pro, Nova and Nova Y90 at an event held at Huawei Business Park on Tuesday.

There is also a Nova 10 SE on the way, but pricing and availability are yet to be shared by the company.

Huawei said the two flagship smartphones meet the contemporary, ever-evolving trends amongst the future-minded youth of today.

“Leveraging the insights of young consumers and the continuous exploration of key mobile telecommunication technologies.”

#FedeHUAWEInova10Series Akhram Mohamed, VP Operations at Huawei South Africa shares the details of the new Huawei #Nova10 series in a nutshell. ⁦@HuaweiZA⁩ pic.twitter.com/GaadI4ieCt— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@FaizelPatel143) September 21, 2022

Screen

The Huawei 10 Pro and 10 feature a 6.78″ and 6.67″ screen respectively, but the camera array is on another level with a number of new features.

Cameras

The Huawei Nova 10 Pro features a 50MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide macro option and 2MP depth sensing sensor.

The device boasts the industry’s first 60MP Ultra-Wide Autofocus front camera, supporting 100-degree ultra-wide angle with a 1/2.61-inch sensor and supporting 4K quality.

It also features the Portrait Close-up Camera which supports 2X optical zoom and up to 5X digital zoom, which Huawei said brings an excellent close-up portrait experience that expands what the human eye perceives.

The newest update of the Huawei Multi-Vision Photography feature also comes with an AI feature, which can detect finer object edges.

Dual-View Video

With upgraded autofocus capabilities of the dual front cameras, the Huawei Nova 10 Pro can intelligently switch the focus of different subjects within the camera and through the Showcase Focus function allow the subjects to be clearly displayed even in vlogs that are filmed indoors.

The smartphone provides a multi-camera shooting experience with the combination of dual front cameras, both front and back cameras, as well as picture-in-picture shooting, all while portraying the finest details of the subject’s face, make-up and accessories.

Light weight

The Huawei Nova 10 Series inherits a classic design, enhancing its original Star Orbit Ring features.

The Nova 10 Pro is 7.88mm thick and weighs 191g, while the Nova 10 is much thinner and lighter, with a thickness of 6.88mm and weighs 168g.

Both models strike a balance between performance and stunning design.

Battery

The Nova 10 Pro is equipped with a more power-efficient 4500mAh large battery capacity, while the standard Nova 10 has a 4000mAH battery capacity.

Fast charging

The Huawei Nova 10 Pro supports the new-generation 100W Huawei SuperCharge, while adopting an industry-leading fast charging solution comprising a combination of the brand-new charging pump and low-impedance technology.

The standard Nova 10 supports 66W Huawei SuperCharge, letting lets users fully charge the phone in just 38 minutes.

Gaming

For gaming enthusiasts, the Huawei Nova 10 Series features the all-new Touch Turbo 2.0.

Users can simply shake the phone to trigger any corresponding key operation, which effectively improves the user experience of mobile games.

It is equipped fitted with 8 GB RAM plus 128 GB or 256 GB ROM large storage, so, there’s enough space for videos, images, and gaming.

For communication, the Nova 10 series supports WiFi 6 enhancement and 4K QAM modulation, bringing faster upload and download speeds, with a theoretical peak rate of up to 3.2Gbps.

Pricing and Availability

The Nova 10 (256GB) carries a R12 999 price tag, (Contract R599 pm x 24) and the Nova 10 Pro (256GB) will retail for R15 999 (Contract R699 pm x 24).

The Nova Y90 is priced to sell for R5 799.

The Nova 10, Nova 10 Pro and the Nova Y90, are available to pre-order or purchase locally from 22 September.

