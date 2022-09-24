WATCH Vivo unveils colour changing V25 smartphone in SA

Faizel Patel

Vivo has unveiled the latest additions to its stylish V series range of devices: V25 5G and V25e.

The company said with superior photography features, the two smartphones have been designed for users who express themselves through video and photography.

“The new V25 5G and V25e will give users the power to embark on a self-expression journey and capture glowing portraits with the phones’ stunning camera capabilities, powered by high-performance, energy-efficient hardware cased in an exquisite body with a glossy, innovative aesthetic.”

Fred Liu, CEO, vivo mobile SA said Vivo understands that users want a smartphone that is aesthetically pleasing and has excellent functional attributes.

“The other term Fred wants to highlight is user orientation which is another core of people culture. We do the product where its features are its real needs and we don’t want to focus on making something flash just for the moment. We want to think of rather the longer term.”

#vivoV25Series #DelightEveryMoment Vivo South Africa Fred Liu said the company wants to create products for user who have real needs and is user orientated. @Vivomobile_SA pic.twitter.com/9jdghx1z4A— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@FaizelPatel143) September 23, 2022

Display

Both devices are fitted with a 6.44in AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

With an eye-catching design, both phones have a Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass[1] covering the rear panel that changes its hue when exposed to UV light, reflecting the dynamic personalities of users.

Chameleon-like design

The V25 5G has a thin 2.5D body that is 7.79mm. The lightweight and slim body make the device a comfortable fit in the hands of users.

Vivo said it designed the smartphones to spark creativity and fun in users with the revolutionary Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass, which enables the rear panel of the devices to display different colours at different angles when exposed to UV light.

“The Aquamarine Blue edition of V25 5G switches from ocean blue to bluish green.”

Chipset and battery

The new V25 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor with a high energy-efficiency ratio and 8GB RAM + 8GB extended RAM and supports 44W FlashCharge that can recharge the 4500mAh battery cell from 0% to 61% in 30 minutes.

Cameras

Both the flagship V25 5G and V25e have 3 rear cameras with a 64MP OIS ultra-sensing camera and 4K video recording in dim lighting conditions.

The main camera on the V25 5G is supported by an 8MP super wide-angle camera and a 2MP super macro camera whilst the V25e is supported by a 2MP bokeh camera and 2MP macro camera.

The V25 5G is equipped with a 50MP eye autofocus selfie front camera whilst the V25e has a 32MP portrait front camera.

Vivo said clarity is a key consideration and an ever-growing demand for users when it comes to taking great selfies and videos.

The front camera of V25 5G has the Hybrid Image Stabilization (OIS+EIS) feature which makes video shooting clearer and more stable.

“Therefore, V25 5G has a 50MP front camera with eye autofocus capabilities, enabling users to take clear images and videos any time of the day or night. In addition, the front camera is equipped with AI HD Algorithm that optimizes sharpness.”

The V25 5G is decked out in Aquamarine Blue and Diamond Black.

V25e

Cameras

The V25e features a 64MP HD main rear camera offers large 1.4μm pixels by combining four pixels into one, delivering excellent sensitivity and superb clarity.

This cutting-edge technology Vivo said offers brilliant light sensitivity to ensure that users can capture clearer images and 4K videos in impressive detail in different low-light conditions.

The rear camera also features the Bokeh Flare Portrait algorithm which helps produce gorgeous portraits at night and provides different effects, turning background light sources into interesting shapes such as hearts, butterflies, and cherry blossoms, adding more fun elements to photos.

The 32MP portrait front camera with the upgraded Natural HD Portrait feature allows users to take high-quality selfies and has different face beautification options which enhance the overall texture, clarity, and naturalness of selfies.

The V25e also has a new Vlog Movie feature that enhances the filming experience with video templates such as the V25 5G.

To further improve the vlogging experience, the V25e comes with a new Dual-View Video feature that enables users to use the front and rear cameras simultaneously to record on an adjustable split screen.

Design

Similar to the V25 5G, the V25e comes in two colors, Sunrise Gold and Diamond Black while the V25e has a slim 7.79mm 2.5D body with a textured flat frame, and it only weighs 183g.

The V25e also features the Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass on its rear panel, which enables the device to display different colors at different angles when exposed to UV light. The rear panel on the Sunrise Gold edition changes from gold to reddish-orange under UV light.

Chipset and battery

The Vivo V25e is equipped with MediaTek Helio G99 chipset built on the highly efficient TSMC N6 (6nm-class) chip production process and can support a 90Hz refresh rate display.

The V25e supports 44W FlashCharge powered by Super Charge Pump that enables an energy conversion efficiency rate as high as 97.5%, and it can recharge the high-density 4500mAh battery cell from 0% to 58% in 30 minutes4.

Coupled with the Smart Charging Engine which minimizes battery loss during charging and reduces the heat generated by fast charging, the battery life is extended by up to 25%.

Storage

The V25e offers up to 128GB of storage capacity and supports up to 1TB of memory expansion, allowing users to store a large number of HD photos and videos and apps.

Pricing and availability

From September 23 both the V25 5G and V25e are available at major retailers throughout the country at R14,999 for the V25 5G and R10,999 for V25e.

