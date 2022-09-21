iStore announces Apple Watch Ultra available for pre-order

Faizel Patel

Apple reseller iStore has announced that the Cupertino company’s top of the range smart watch, the Apple Watch Ultra, will be available at R18 999 for pre-orders online from Wednesday.

Customers will who order the devices will also have their smart wearables delivered straight to their door from 30 September.

Features

The new wearable brings a new bold design and a wide range of features built for endurance, exploration, and adventure.

It introduces a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal that reveals the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet.

A customisable Action button offers instant access to a wide range of useful features.

The Action button can instantly begin workouts and move users to the next interval of a Custom Workout or the next leg of a Multisport workout.

The device includes all of the connectivity, activity and health features from heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen apps, to Activity rings and Mindfulness, along with additional health, safety and navigation features.

Trade-in

The iStore said customer can trade in the current Apple Watch and save up R5 200 against the purchase of a new Apple Watch.

Customers will also receive a free six-month subscription to ReactPlus, an emergency-response app developed in conjunction with iStore.

“Customers who upgrade to Apple Watch Ultra at iStore have the option to purchase iCare Plus, which includes a screen repair and one-year Extended Warranty (2 years in total), for R999.”

Ways to buy

Customers can buy the Apple Watch Ultra for cash or on the FNB Budget payment plan, Mobicred, PayFlex, or with the Discovery Bank or Discovery Vitality Active Rewards.

eSIM functionality

The eSIM functionality required for your Apple Watch Cellular is available through the Vodacom and MTN networks. If customers don’t have an active cellular contract.

When purchasing an Apple product from iStore, customers also get access to high-quality content and services for free: Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade and iCloud+.

